Watch now: Illinois coaches Bret Bielema, Aaron Henry to face former program Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema isn't oblivious to the obvious. The Illini will host Wisconsin for their homecoming game Saturday afternoon, and it'll also be a homecoming of sorts for Bielema.

The 51-year-old is in his first season at Illinois, but this isn't his first time being a head coach in the Big Ten. That journey began at Wisconsin in 2006, where Bielema guided the Badgers to three straight conference titles and Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12. In seven years at the helm, he accumulated a 68-24 overall record with a 37-19 showing in the Big Ten.

Of course, Bielema has a lot of great memories from back then, but he's made it clear that Saturday's matchup isn't about his reunion with Wisconsin.

It's about Illinois' opportunity to knock off a conference opponent that has consistently been at the top of the Big Ten West.

"As far as Wisconsin, them and Northwestern have shared the Big Ten West title. Out of the last five years, one of those two programs has represented the Big Ten West (in the Big Ten Championship), Bielema said. "Had this game on the forefront of our mind because of who it is, not necessarily because of my past but because of the way it's represented in the Big Ten West title (race) and the way it's kind of been carried out. ...

"I know I'll get the question (about facing my former program) but this game is about the University of Illinois football against the University of Wisconsin football and that's what I'm about. My preparation for any game is the exact same."

Illini defensive backs coach Aaron Henry played for Bielema at Wisconsin and was a member of two of those Big Ten title teams. He, like Bielema, acknowledged that he still has a lot of close relationships with people who will be on the opposing sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

However, instead of going too far down memory lane, Henry's mind has closed in on Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who left last week's game at Michigan with a chest injury but is expected to play against Illinois.

Last season, Mertz had arguably the best game of his college career, completing 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-7 victory.

"History has a tendency to repeat itself, and I just made a conscious effort on Sunday just to remind them," Henry said. "We're not focused on it, but I just want to remind guys, 'Don't get comfortable.' I know their record doesn't show it (1-3, with all three losses against ranked opponents), but this is a really good Wisconsin football team. They've had a couple close games where they let it get away on the back end, but this is a really good football team. And so I'm just trying to challenge these guys to make sure they got the right mentality going into this game and don't forget what happened last year."

The Illini are coming off one of their best rushing performances of the season, highlighted by fourth-year running back Chase Brown, who exploded for the fourth-most rushing yards (257) in a single game in program history. True freshman running back Josh McCray has also shown promise, rushing for a career-high 156 yards at Purdue earlier this season.

Illinois will most likely have to pass more Saturday, something it's struggled to do all season, since Wisconsin boasts the No. 1 run defense in the country. The Badgers have held their opponents to 45.2 rushing yards per game.

Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said the team must stay committed to the run, but when a passing play is called, they remain confident in Brandon Peters. The sixth-year senior is 34-of-71 passing for 363 yards and one touchdown against one interception in his last three games.

"He's our starting quarterback right now and I feel good about where he's at," Petersen said. "Can Brandon make a few more plays? Yeah, I mean everybody in the stadium can see that we could have made a few more plays there (last week against Charlotte). ... You know what? That happens to quarterbacks. I'm excited about Brandon. Can't wait to watch him against Wisconsin out there and get another opportunity."

If the Illini win, it would be Bielema's 100th victory as a college head coach. He said the timing of this is just "the way fate has laid out" and quipped about how he should have done it sooner in his 13-year college head coaching career.

"I definitely know now at 51, I'm in a much better position just football IQ-wise and also just connection with your players and connection with your staff; listening to people who are around you," said Bielema, who was also the head coach at Arkansas. "That is very, very valuable. It's fun for me now to kind of sit back and take in those little moments, like 'Ah, I probably wouldn't have done that 10 years ago,' or 'I wouldn't have have known that six years ago.' Those are kind of the moments that are a lot of fun to me."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0