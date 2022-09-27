Watch now: Illinois coach Bret Bielema prepared for return to Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema remembers one of the first times he returned to an old stop.

As a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin he went back to his alma mater when the Badgers visited Iowa with a Big Ten title on the line. He remembers Jim Leonhard, now the Wisconsin defensive coordinator, getting a pair of interceptions before the team lost.

It was a return to a place Bielema played and coached, but it didn’t hit him before or during the game.

“I really didn’t have one emotional moment until after the game,” Bielema said.

When he returns to Madison for the first time since he left Wisconsin in 2012 this Saturday, it’ll be a routine he’s done before.

“The first time that I went to Iowa as a head coach was really no factor," he said. "We were fortunate enough to win the game but as a head coach I thought there was going to be a lot more to it and it wasn’t.

"This year is really no different. We obviously played Wisconsin last year. It was my first time (playing them). I think because the experience I had at other places it’s not going to affect me. I have friends and family and all that jazz. It’s really not an effect. I think as coaches you’re probably more numb to it than the outside world because it really is just about the game you’re involved in."

Bielema has still thought about the place where he was the head coach for seven years and on staff for nine, but not necessarily in a reminiscent fashion.

“Have I thought about it? Yes,” Bielema said. “I’ll talk to them about how we’re going to handle the locker room, which I already mentioned. I know where the hotel is. I know the layout of that hotel. I know the dynamics.”

Brown a “blend”

A look back to Bielema’s tenure in Madison also brings a history of backs he coached with the Badgers. That included NFL backs Monte Ball, Melvin Gordon and James White.

Chase Brown’s hot start, one where he sits atop the NCAA rushing yards leaderboard, brings those along as well.

“I obviously naturally get the comparison from Chase to any of my previous running backs,” Bielema said. “I think he’s a blend. Chase is his own unique animal. I remember playing in a Rose Bowl game where my top four running backs eventually played in the NFL, first-round draft picks, third-round draft picks.

"Chase has something not a lot of guys have. Chase has an incredible burst so he can literally burst through a hole and show short-area quickness. He also has long stride strength, which means he has the ability to pull away and create a big play. He has the ability to run through arm tackles and is a very physical back.”

Bielema also praised Brown’s pass catching ability and “third down equity” as a pass blocker, though he noted Brown still has a lot of season left.

“He’s a very unique prospect,” Bielema said. “I mean this with all due respect. He’s a good player right now but he’s getting better every game.”

Injury updates

The Illini got a reinforcement on the defensive line in Jamal Woods this week after he missed the past two games. He was cleared 24 hours before the Chattanooga game, according to Bielema, and is full go in practice.

Josh McCray has missed the past three games since the opener against Wyoming, and he’s starting to get close to a return date. Reggie Love and Chase Hayden have played in his place as Brown’s backup over the past couple weeks.

“From a health standpoint, Josh McCray is kind of a work in progress,” He actually started running on land and doing the things that would indicate that he’s getting closer to a return. I don’t know if it will be this week or next week, but I'm excited for him to continue to move in the right direction.