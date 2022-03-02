Watch now: Illinois carrying different focus into March this time around

CHAMPAIGN — After Illinois’ Big Ten Tournament championship last March, there was one thing stuck on his mind.

"I go back to the Tuesday after the championship and the first practice and I couldn't get them going," Underwood said.

The team had a chip on its shoulder for that conference tournament run, and then it disappeared. Illinois flamed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Loyola-Chicago after pulling out all the stops to get the conference title it felt like it deserved.

Underwood reiterated that the team didn’t get the break it thought it deserved with at least a share of the regular season Big Ten crown, but his main point was that the team’s focus is different this time around after the way last season ended.

"I go back to that. It was one of the worst practices of the year,” Underwood said. “I can't do that again. We can't do that again. We've got to be better. It's got to be a different focus. We play and we do all this to go to the NCAA Tournament."

That’s aided by Wisconsin being in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten regular season title. Illinois needs a Badgers loss to last-place Nebraska on Sunday and wins in its last two to get a title share.

For those slim hopes to remain alive, Illinois must start with its home matchup against Penn State at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

With the focus shifted, the No. 20 Illini are looking forward to the lofty postseason goals that were cut short for last year’s squad.

"This year is the Final Four," Underwood said. "That's the conversation. We're having those talks. You've got to think it, you've got to believe it, you've got to dream it and you've got to control your own destiny. It's a time of year where one game and you're out. It's the abruptness of the end, as I've talked about many times, and we've got to be conscious of that."

Stars Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and returning starter Da’Monte Williams each had a decision to make to come back after last year’s run was cut short. Cockburn pulled out of the NBA Draft while the two seniors came back for an extra year of eligibility from COVID.

Cockburn has put up a season that has put him in contention for Big Ten Player of the Year, and that bad taste last year’s upset put in the team’s mouth influenced them.

“That's part of the reason why I came back, to take my team to a Final Four, or even further," Cockburn said. "That's a huge dream for me in college. If you're not dreaming of being in the Final Four, you need to stop playing basketball."

Illinois isn’t on the scorching hot run it was on last March, but a now healthy Andre Curbelo broke out against Michigan on Sunday in what was the team’s best offensive outing of conference play. The team has dealt with injuries and lineup changes in a way that last year’s team didn’t.

“Sometimes life throws a curve,” Underwood said. “Last year we got straight fastballs and we smacked them all out of the park.”

Getting to the most comfortable position the team has been offensively brings some parallels to the run the team ended on last season with the thought of peaking at the right time.

That means Underwood and the team have been reminding each other about moments like last season’s flat practice and the abrupt end it brought to an otherwise magical season.

“Now's the right time to talk about it,” Underwood said. “It's controlling our own destiny. It's playing your best basketball. I thought we started that."

That feeling is also a stark reminder for the veteran returnees on the team, since another sour ending will end their careers for good. It could also be Cockburn’s last game, with another spring of testing the NBA waters likely. This March, Illinois has a different sense of urgency

"This is about carrying that feeling that we had last year when we lost and working on that," Cockburn said. "Making sure that we remind ourselves of that and making sure that everybody's locked in because we can't slip up."

