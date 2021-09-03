Watch now: Illinois' Calvin Hart Jr. out for season; Artur Sitkowski named starter

CHAMPAIGN — A dominate start and a devastating finish.

Fourth-year linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., an NC State transfer, made an impressive Illinois debut in last week's 30-22 home win over Nebraska. The 6-1, 230-pound Florida native totaled six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and perhaps the play of the game with a 41-yard fumble recovery touchdown near the end of the second quarter.

However, Hart won't have a chance to build on his noteworthy performance. He left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, and first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema announced Thursday that Hart underwent season-ending knee surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Bielema said it's not an ACL issue, but nevertheless, Hart's first campaign in Champaign has come to an abrupt end.

"I went and saw him and his mom and dad (Wednesday) night after the surgery," Bielema said. "One of the byproducts of this job, this profession that we love, is obviously the physicality of it, and CJ unfortunately has an injury that will now take him out for the remainder of the season. ... He obviously was devastated, but (I was) very impressed with his resiliency (Wednesday) night, just visited with him and his folks, about the path and the journey he's on now. (He's a) guy that's bought in 100 times over since coming here."

Hart was named the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, recognizing the country's top defensive player, and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

He appeared in 24 games at NC State across three seasons, accruing 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles before transferring to Illinois and recording the first fumble recovery and touchdown of his college career.

"Hard work is my friend, perseverance is my nature," Hart said in a statement Thursday via social media. "What has happened is part of the game I love. I will be back stronger and better than before. I appreciate the continued prayers, love and support.

"I-L-L."

Bielema said the Illini's approach will "be a little bit by committee" to make up for the loss of Hart, a starter at weak side inside linebacker, as the season progresses. He pointed to fellow linebackers Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson and Alec McEachern as the ones likely to shoulder most of that responsibility.

"There's a variety of guys that will be filling into that spot that I'm very excited to see play," Bielema said. "Even though this situation comes about in an unfortunate way, it's something that they have to take as a positive and an opportunity that they're gonna get."

Art start

Bielema's injury news wasn't all bad during his weekly Thursday press conference.

He shared that starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who left last week's game against Nebraska with a left shoulder injury, is recovering faster than expected.

The sixth-year senior began throwing again Tuesday.

"He's really progressed nicely, and something we thought was gonna be a little bit longer than it is, because it's a non-throwing arm, is progressing nicely and has made good gains, especially in the last 48 hours," Bielema said. "Excited that we'll get him back sooner or later, just don't know if it will be Saturday."

Bielema didn't rule Peters out of Saturday's home game against the University of Texas at San Antonio. However, he did name backup, and last week's unexpected hero, Artur Sitkowski the starter.

Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer, was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following a strong Illinois debut. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to help Bielema earn a win in his coaching debut with the program.

"Art will be the guy that takes a hold," Bielema said. "He's had a good week of practice, the guys have continued to build around him, kind of take his personality, his demeanor, and obviously (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) and the coaches have given him that role as well."

Leaving the program

On Tuesday, Illini Inquirer's Joey Wagner reported that three Illinois football players — redshirt freshmen Cooper Davis and Quinton McCoy, and senior Branden Hohenstein — have left the program.

Davis and Hohenstein are tight ends, and McCoy is a defensive tackle.

Bielema was only asked about Davis and McCoy on Thursday, and he stated that both players haven't been with the team for a while.

"Both of them came up to me during the middle of (fall) camp and just wanted to explore opportunities that didn't involve football anymore. Nothing more than that," Bielema said. "It was totally their decision. ... I'm not saying it's an absolute permanent deal, but I would say as of the moment that we're in right now, they haven't been with us on the practice field for probably at least two weeks before the season."

Davis and McCoy are still students at the university, according to Bielema, though Hohenstein's academic status is unclear.

All three players were unlikely to play much this year.

All-star recruit

Illinois recruit and Rochester High School senior Hank Beatty was named this week's Chicago Bears High School All-Star on Thursday.

He led Rochester to a 56-21 season-opening victory at Jacksonville on Aug. 27, completing 15 of 23 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 70 yards and two scores, and four catches for 90 yards.

Beatty was the first in-state Class of 2022 player to verbally commit to Bielema and the Illini. The 5-11, 180-pound standout is being recruited as a wide receiver.

According to 247Sports' composite ranking, Beatty is a three-star prospect, the No. 28 player in Illinois, the No. 179 receiver nationally and the No. 1355 prospect in the country for the Class of 2022.

He chose Illinois over scholarship offers from Air Force, Central Michigan and Iowa State, among others.

