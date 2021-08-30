Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema provides injury update on starting quarterback Brandon Peters

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema had a lot to be pleased with after the Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 in his debut Saturday. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski threw two touchdown passes, former quarterback Isaiah Williams shined in his new position at wide receiver and linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. highlighted an Illinois defense that sacked Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez five times.

Still, the Illini's season-opening victory did come with its share of obstacles as a few players, including Hart, left the game due to injury. The most notable injury, though, was to starting quarterback Brandon Peters. He was sacked at the 2:49 mark of the first quarter and sidelined for the rest of the game with a left shoulder injury.

On Monday, Bielema said Peters' injury does not appear to be season-ending, but he doesn't expect him to play in Illinois' upcoming home game Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"All the tests came back negative from a long-standing injury (perspective), so really it's just about his recovery," Bielema said. "And again it's on his left shoulder, his non-throwing arm. So really just a matter of how fast he recovers from that. Not ruling him out of this week's game, but don't really feel that he may be in that (starting) role at this point, as far as his return. It kind of just depends a lot more after the next probably five or six days to see where he's at."

Peters, a sixth-year senior who began his career at Michigan and is now in his third season with the Illini, completed 3 of 4 passes for 35 yards in three drives. He was sacked twice before being knocked out of the game.

Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer, will likely start against UTSA with another newcomer, Division II Northern Michigan transfer Ryan Johnson, slotting in as the backup.

Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen praised Sitkowski for his poise against Nebraska and said he feels confident in Illinois' entire quarterback room, despite Peters' injury.

"Right now, the next guy up would be Ryan Johnson, but we've also got (sophomore) Matt Robinson very close right there," Petersen said. "So to have what I consider four guys that I could put in a football game and feel like we can go out and function as an offense is very good because I've been in situations before where I felt like my backup probably couldn't go in there and function at the level we needed to."

While Peters sustained his injury early Saturday, Hart left the game in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury. The NC State transfer had a notable Illini debut with six tackles, a sack and a 41-yard fumble recovery touchdown just before halftime.

It remains to be seen when he could return.

"CJ Hart (is) just getting through some more testing," Bielema said. "Actually waiting on some results as we speak here (Monday), but a guy that was very productive. Both those guys (Hart and Peters) were doing some good things obviously up until their injuries."

Running back Chase Brown, who was named to the All-Big Ten third team last season, saw limited action against Nebraska after he "aggravated" an undisclosed injury, according to Bielema. Bielema expects him to be "fully accessible" against UTSA, as well as receiver Marquez Beason, who missed the season opener with a pulled hamstring.

Bielema noted that receiver Jafar Armstrong, a Notre Dame transfer, could potentially play, too, after missing the season opener with an undisclosed injury.

Another receiver, Brian Hightower, also missed the first game, and Bielema said he still will remain sidelined. Hightower tied for the team high last year with three receiving touchdowns.

"(Hightower) will be out for a while, but it was nothing structurally that is gonna cancel the season (for him)," Bielema said. "When that first happened, there was concern on my behalf that it was gonna be season-ending, but I would guess again that a little bit depends on his recovery. It's a soft tissue injury that needs time to heal."

Big Ten honors

Illinois and Nebraska kicked off college football season in Week 0 on Saturday, and since they're the only Big Ten teams to play so far, it's no surprise that the Illini swept this week's conference honors following their victory.

Sitkowski is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week; Hart is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week; punter Blake Hayes is the Special Teams Player of the Week; and quarterback turned receiver Deuce Spann is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

In the third quarter, Spann made an impressive 45-yard catch before stepping out inside the 1-yard line. On the next play, Williams scored the first receiving touchdown of his career.

Meanwhile, Hayes helped Illinois score its first points of the season on a safety after booting a 59-yard punt in the second quarter. As Huskers receiver Omar Payne retreated to field the punt, he slipped into the end zone and was tackled by Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph.

"If I had Blake Hayes my whole career, I probably wouldn't have grey hair," Bielema said, jokingly. " ... He's Australian born and obviously the (American) football game came to him a little later in life, but he's so aware of football. He understand its, he gets it. A lot of the time you'll see him on the field during the break, and he's out there visualizing, getting a feel for the wind."

Spoon steps up

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters opted to play a lot of man coverage against Nebraska, and sophomore Devon Witherspoon didn't make him regret it.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback recorded a team-high four pass breakups and nearly had two interceptions. His stout play helped keep Martinez, who completed 16 of his 32 passes, in check.

"I saw from him (Saturday) what I saw during camp and during the week of practice," Walters said. " ... We got a lot of trust in him and his abilities."

