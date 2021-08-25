Watch now: Illinois' Brandon Peters ready to finish off 'crazy ride' in final college season

CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters could've never predicted how his college football career would unfold, and when he takes a moment to really think about it — like he did Tuesday outside of Illinois' practice facility — even he seems surprised.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback, who was named the team's starter on Monday by first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema, began his college journey at Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh in 2016. Now, six years, five offensive coordinators, three head coaches, nearly three degrees, one school and one global pandemic later, the 23-year-old is finally entering his last college campaign.

Peters hopes it to make it one to remember rather than one to forget.

"It's been a crazy ride, but where I've ended up, I feel super blessed to be here," Peters said. "I always feel that everything happens for a reason, so at the end of the day I'm just excited to have this last year and to go have fun with the boys."

Illinois opens its season Saturday at home against Nebraska, and it will be the third straight year Peters starts under center. Former coach Lovie Smith was at the helm for Peters' first two years with the program, but this time around Bielema is the man in charge. Smith was fired prior to the Illini's season-finale last year, and Bielema was hired to replace him shortly thereafter.

One of the first tasks on Bielema's to-do list was to build a relationship with the program's most experienced quarterback. He said he evaluated Peters' film, just like he did for every other player, but what the tape couldn't tell him is how reserved Peters is.

"As I got to know him, he's a guy that you have to engage. You have to engage and kind of draw it out of him," Bielema said. "One of the things that I kind of flipped on him during the course of spring, summer and now into fall was, 'Why don't you be the engager? Why don't you be the guy that grabs it forward?'

"Volume reflects confidence, right? So if you speak loudly and efficiently, then people are going to believe you. So volume was a huge factor for us when we were kind of talking to him about on the field communication."

Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen both said they've seen Peters take more of a hands-on approach since they were hired in December.

"Just his overall command of the huddle, trying to be that quarterback, that leader out there," Petersen said. "He's not naturally that outspoken type of a leader, but he's working on it every day, and he's really gotten a lot better at it and I give him a lot of credit."

Saturday will be the first chance for Petersen and Bielema to see how much progress Peters has truly made, while facing an opponent he shined against last season.

Peters missed three straight games in 2020 after contracting COVID-19, but in his return he led the Illini to a 41-23 road win over Nebraska. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown, and added 36 yards and one score on the ground.

Despite his recent success against the Cornhuskers, though, Peters remains even-keeled.

"From a game perspective, it's a whole new game," Peters said. "You have to go out and execute another time, so you take (the result of the last matchup) with a grain of salt."

When asked about his individual goals for his last college season, Peters said he doesn't have any. Instead, his main focus is learning as much as he can from Bielema and Petersen for the betterment of the entire team.

"You always want your last year to be your best year, and I wouldn't want it any other way," Peters said. "But for me, (Petersen) kind of told me, 'Approach it like you're a pro. You gotta be in the building a lot. You gotta take this really, really seriously.

"'You gotta prepare like you've never prepared before.'"

