Watch now: Illinois braces for nationally ranked Arizona

CHAMPAIGN — Many college basketball teams simply aren’t physically equipped to combat 7-foot, 285-pound University of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.

Arizona does not fall into that category.

The undefeated and 11th-ranked Wildcats will arrive at sold-out State Farm Center for Saturday’s 4 p.m. nationally televised (Fox) nonconference game with plenty of size of their own.

“They throw a lot of size at you,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Friday. “Kofi’s got to be Kofi. But it’s more about other guys understanding opportunities. Kofi’s got to be a big boy and play big boy basketball and not let the double team bother him. He has to take his opportunities when they’re there.”

At 8-0, Arizona is the highest ranked nonconference foe to play at State Farm Center since No. 1 Wake Forest lost to the No. 5 Illini, 91-73, on Dec. 1, 2004.

The Wildcats start 6-11, 245-pound Azuolas Tubelis (15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds) and 7-1, 230-pound Christian Koloko (14.4, 6.9, 26 blocks). Arizona also brings 7-0, 260-pound Oaumar Ballo off the bench.

“The biggest challenge is we haven’t competed against anybody with their length yet,” said Cockburn, who ranks third nationally at 22.8 points per game and fifth in rebounding at 11.8.

“We have to basically rely on our shooters and rely on me obviously inside to be dominant. We have to make sure we don’t have turnovers because they’re so long.”

Arizona’s top scorer is 6-6 Bennedict Mathurin at 17.0. He also grabs 6.6 boards to help the Wildcats to a plus 11.7 rebounding margin. Kerr Kriisa, a 6-3 guard, adds 11.0 points.

“He has extreme bounce. He’s elite in the open court, and he’s a really good perimeter shooter,” Underwood said of Mathurin. “He’s going to be a next level (NBA) guy. That’s what they look like.”

Arizona, which handled then-No. 4 Michigan 80-62 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas, leads the nation at 91.6 points per outing.

“We’ve always taken pride in being able to run with anybody,” said Underwood. “Whatever the scenario is, we want to be able to play that way. Playing fast is something our guys thrive in.”

At 7-2, Illinois has won five straight since a 20-point loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 22.

“We’re getting better. The biggest thing is we’re actually becoming a team,” senior guard Trent Frazier said. “We’re coming more together. Early season, we weren’t tight. We’ve made huge strides in that area. We’re having fun and we’re smiling every day.”

The Illini still cannot smile, however, about having a completely healthy roster.

Underwood said point guard Andre Curbelo remains sidelined but “is getting much better. I don’t plan on bringing him back until he can be everything I expect him to be.”

Also, graduate transfer guard Austin Hutcherson is out again with a tailbone injury that bothered him earlier in the season.

“He aggravated it,” said the Illini coach. “We miss him. He can help us. But he’s got to be 100 percent.”

Illinois’ plus 14.3 rebounding margin ranks fifth nationally with Arizona 10th.

