CHAMPAIGN — From the tip off of Illinois’ exhibition win over Quincy, Brad Underwood’s team featured a change in defensive style.

The Illini picked up full court for nearly the duration of the contest, and that’s likely a sign of things to come when the team opens the regular season against Eastern Illinois (8 p.m. ESPNU).

“We’ve been working since the beginning of the summer on pressing full court,” forward RJ Melendez said. “It’s something you’re going to be seeing a lot from us.”

Underwood clarified that this won’t be a ‘havoc’ style of a full-court press that tries to turn opponents over at all costs, but rather an extension of the team’s half-court defense that they can use with more size and athleticism.

"If somebody is a little out of control and pitches one in the third row, great," Underwood said. "If they throw it to us, great. But it's not about creating a whole ton of turnovers. It's more about being disruptive."

Kofi Cockburn gave Illinois a lot of advantages on the glass and in the middle, but the defense also was molded to slow the pace and mitigate time the big man had to defend on the perimeter or in the open floor.

With a different roster, Illinois will change the pace and hope the added size at guard and wing spots can make up for the loss of Cockburn. That change starts with the defense.

Coleman Hawkins was the point of the full court pressure that did speed up and generate turnovers against an overmatched exhibition opponent. Quincy turned it over 25 times while Illinois had 22 fast-break points.

Underwood got some inspiration from the early 2010s teams from Billy Donavan at Florida. The current Chicago Bulls coach ran full court defense with the 2013-14 Final Four Gators team that set up one of the top half-court defensive units in the country.

"What he did, his teams were number one of the country defensively, and yet most of it was in the half court, but they picked up full for the entire game," Underwood said. "So a lot of studying, a lot of questions, a lot of talking to different people. You know, you see a little more of that in the NBA, especially in playoffs. ... And again, it's just about being disruptive. It's more about helping our half court defense than it is anything we do in the full court."

With added length and switchability, Underwood still wants to prioritize the half-court defense that was key to last year’s conference title winning team and was a staple the past couple seasons.

"Our half-court defense. I think it can be something that really excites me, that we can be really good," Underwood said. "I think this team's got character, they've got pride in terms of guarding, so I didn't want to lose that."

That unit goes up against an Eastern Illinois team that was 5-26 last season with first-year coach Marty Simmons. It features former Illini big man Jermaine Hamlin, who started three games for the Panthers last season.

The game will also be the official Illinois debut for eight newcomers, led by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.

Those players will face an opponent that played an exhibition against Underwood’s first team. That 2017-18 Illini team lost 80-67 at Eastern Illinois.

"I'll never forget the Eastern game," Underwood said. "I'll never forget it. You remember the bad ones probably more than you remember the good ones."

It was a result that is a stark opposite of the results the program has had after a turnaround during the past five seasons.

"I remember wondering if we were ever gonna win a game that year," Underwood said. "We just got thoroughly outplayed, we just got whooped and that's okay. I think that you have to go through those moments. I think Trent's career turned out ok. You have to go through those moments to really get to where you want to go."

This year’s team plays the Panthers off two conference titles in the past two seasons and a pair of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

"We're in a good place, we're in a better place than we were then," Underwood said.