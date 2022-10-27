CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode.

A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.

"It's a big loss for us," coach Brad Underwood said. "Luke is a terrific player and a terrific shooter and a terrific leader. So we'll see what that process looks like as he goes through his surgery and recovery and how quick he can get back."

The Illini will have their first game action to test lineups without Goode against Quincy. The game will be streamed on Big Ten plus and be on radio

The plan was to start Goode, but that obviously will change for however long he is out. Underwood said he didn’t want to speculate a timetable, which will be determined after Goode has surgery on his broken foot.

Ty Rodgers, a Jordan Brand All-American and four-star recruit, is one of the players in line to get an uptick in time without Goode. Coleman Hawkins was playing a lot of stretch five, but he’ll now play more at the wing with Dain Dainja also playing at the center spot.

"Ty's been outstanding in our practices," Underwood said. "He was a very big part of what we did. He was the guy that has led us in rebounding almost every practice, to be quite honest. He's a guy that's got a nose for the ball, and yet his versatility ... you're gonna see Ty play at the point, you may see him play some at the power forward spot, everywhere in between. His versatility is that vital to us."

Sencire Harris is another freshman guard who has length at 6-foot-4. Freshman point guards Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps will also have opportunities to play lead guard minutes.

"Sencire has proven to be an outstanding on-ball defender and a guy that really causes havoc on the defensive side," Underwood said. "So yeah, we're gonna have to step up."

Illinois had a lot of wing depth with transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer with Goode, Rodgers and RJ Melendez. That means there are bodies to fill that void with Goode, but Illinois will have slimmer lineup options until he returns.

"Probably some different lineups," Underwood said. "We've been playing Coleman a lot at the five. It probably kicks him to the four with Dain, it can move Matt around. It can mean freshmen get more minutes. You know, it's a one position, we do have a few bodies. But again, Luke's invaluable."

When the Illini take the floor against the Hawks for the first game in front of a crowd this season, it’ll be the first competitive step in more tinkering to a lineup that has already had a wholesale change. Last season Illinois had multiple injuries and still won a Big Ten title. The team will have to respond similarly with the injury to Goode.

"We've got to make up for that," Underwood said. "Guys are gonna have to grow into those roles, so we'll see."