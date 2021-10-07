Watch now: Illinois basketball invites fans for open practice

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will have an open practice Saturday morning at State Farm Center to kick off the 2021-22 season.

This marks the first time Illini fans will be able to see the men's basketball team compete in their home venue since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The practice is slated for 8:30 a.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m. and parking lots opening up at 7 a.m.

"It's exciting to get started with this group," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I've been anxious. I've been looking forward to it for a long time. We've had a very productive fall. It was very nice to have a good summer and get back to that."

The Illini are expected to be one of the top programs in the country again, despite the loss of former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu and starting guard Adam Miller. Dosunmu is now playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls and Miller transferred to LSU.

Standout center Kofi Cockburn, who was a consensus Second Team All-American last season, and crafty point guard Andre Curbelo, who was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year last season, headline a strong core of returners.

"We dealt with some expectations last year. We know we have them again," Underwood said. "We're excited about that, and I think we're better positioned to again be a little tougher, be a little bit more resilient and hopefully, as we know the season ended last year (with a second-round loss to Loyola in the NCAA Tournament), put that behind us, move forward and take the approach that we gotta just go do it again."

Preseason debut

Dosunmu received a warm welcome at the United Center when he made his NBA preseason debut Tuesday night for the Bulls. The 6-foot-5 Windy City native starred at Morgan Park High School and led the Mustangs to back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 before authoring one of the most decorated careers in Illinois history and being drafted into the NBA.

Dosunmu did a little bit of everything in the Bulls' 131-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had eight points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 13 minutes off the bench.

The former Illini standout even threw down a right-handed dunk in the fourth quarter, which was one of several for the team.

Game times

The majority of Illinois' game times have been set for the upcoming season, as well as what TV networks will air them.

A few to note are the Illini's Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers on Dec. 3 (6 p.m., ESPN2), their annual Braggin' Rights game against Missouri on Dec. 22 (8 p.m., BTN), and home games against Michigan and Ohio State on Jan. 14 and Feb. 24, respectively (both 8 p.m., FS1).

