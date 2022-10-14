 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Illinois banged up heading into clash with Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters a pivotal game in the Big Ten West race with a lot of roster unknowns for the first time since the season kicked off.

With a matchup against Minnesota (Saturday 11 a.m. Big Ten Network) that features the top two scoring defenses in the country as well as two of the top four teams in the division, Illinois (5-1, 2-1) might need to count on some reinforcements.

Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of Saturday's game in Champaign.

Multiple starters either were injured or had to be scratched right before the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa last weekend. Quarterback Tommy DeVito and top receiver Isaiah Williams were two of the biggest losses. Starting corner Taz Nicholson went out with a concussion as well.

2022-10-01-WIsIllinois-25-10012022155723

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38), who was injured against Iowa but will be back against Minnesota.

Nicholson and Williams have made progress, while Illinois hasn't tipped its hand on DeVito just yet. Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo will be back, according to Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Kicker Caleb Griffin will be out, so Fabrizio Pinton will take field goal duties while Will McManus will handle kickoffs.

"Isaiah (Williams) has been really good. He’s actually got practice in. We’re going to be able to see him, I think for sure," Bielema said. "Taz has continued to track in the right direction. Tommy, don’t know. That’s going to have to be something, we don’t want to make sure we make a decision on the front end here that can affect something long term.”

Northwestern Illinois Football (copy)

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams was injured last week against Iowa, but hopes to play against Minnesota.

If DeVito ends up being unable to go, then backup Art Sitkowski would fill in. Sitkowski came off the bench multiple times for Illinois last season and led the Illini to a pair of field goal drives to seal the win over the Hawkeyes when he came in during the first quarter last week.

As the backup he has seen a vast minority of practice snaps this season, but he’s been integrated more this week with the status of DeVito unknown. Bielema also has raved about how he has always been ready to step in.

“He definitely has got a lot more reps," Bielema said. "The good thing about Art is he’s a guy who prepares as well as he can. Literally from the first game to where we are now, if he wasn’t in there he was standing behind Tommy doing the motion, he would take the snap count, he would take the read and that’s part of the reason he played as well as he did on Saturday. This is my 14th year as a head coach and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone prepare more for their moment that wasn’t in the moment as him. It’s a lot of fun to see him get rewarded because of it."

Arthur Sitkowski

Sitkowski

Running back Chase Brown is the nation’s leading runner midway through the season, but his understudy has been shelved since the opener. Josh McCray dressed for last week’s game but did not play; his status is also unclear.

Bielema is keeping the long-term timetable in mind for DeVito and McCray partially because Illinois has a bye week after the game against the Gophers.

“Not quite there," Bielema said of McCray. "It’s a continual day to kind of see where he’s at. Same thing as Tommy — you don’t want to do anything that can take away from what we can do down the road."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Illinois vs. Minnesota

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 5-1, Minnesota 4-1

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Illinois won 14-6 Nov. 6, 2021.

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini beat Iowa 9-6 last week. Their 5-1 start is the best since 2011. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 879 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game against Iowa with an ankle injury in the first quarter. It's unclear whether he will be available this week.

About Minnesota: Golden Gophers lost to Purdue 20-10 on Oct. 1 before a bye week. ... Running back Mo Ibrahim was out for that game but coach P.J. Fleck said he'll be available. Ibrahim has 600 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in four games. ... Minnesota is second in the country in scoring defense (8.8 points allowed per game. Illinois is first at eight points allowed per game.

