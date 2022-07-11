Watch now: Illinois athletic department moving forward in second year of NIL

CHAMPAIGN — A little over a year ago, rules that allowed athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness were set in motion for college athletics.

Since then, Illinois has had 150 athletes complete a total of 400 deals with businesses. Revenue sports men’s basketball and football got a large portion, but all sports had athletes represented. Of the deals, 35% (140 total) were with female athletes, according to director of athletics Josh Whitman.

“I think it has (been advantageous). I think it has,” Whitman said. “I don’t think we’re the best NIL program in the country. I think we’re a long way from the worst.”

As Illinois moves into the second year of NIL, state law passed in May allows athletic departments to facilitate NIL deals for athletes. Illinois is now doing that with the help of the Illini Guardians — Illinois' NIL collective.

But while Illinois works with the Guardians, it would also like to see more control of paying players given to universities.

Collectives — group of fans donating money together to make deals with athletes — are the next step in the NIL arms race. Gone are the days of boosters making under-the-table deals with groups like the Illini Guardians able to make deals with athletes that compensate them and have them either get involved with fans in meet-and-greets or at community events.

Soon after the Illinois legislation was passed in May, Whitman, Brad Underwood and Bret Bielema were all at an event in Decatur partnering with the Guardians and fundraising.

The Illini Guardians had been in contact with Kam Cox, the athletic department’s head of NIL, since its inception in January. They've already made deals with athletes.

"I'm grateful for the Guardians for their work on behalf of our student athletes," Whitman said. "I had a chance to meet with their leadership here recently and got a better understanding of what their plan is, and really applaud their efforts. I'm excited about the creativity they brought and what they're doing.

“It’s a very positive, productive relationship. You’ll see us be a very visible presence around their activities moving forward.”

That will mean more donations to that group and away from direct payments to the athletic department, but that choice is a no-brainer to Whitman.

"I expect that there will be some ... I think the right term is cannibalization of our donors' resources from direct support of the university and the athletic program to support NIL activities for student athletes," Whitman said. "... And so we want to make sure that resources that are being directed to the entity of Illinois athletics, and are being allocated that way to provide the most meaningful bang for the buck, so to speak.

“And so if, for now, that is creating these opportunities for student athletes, that ultimately lead to programmatic success, my view on it is that success will ultimately pay for itself."

In terms of future steps, Whitman said he's in favor of increased financial support for athletes and would like more control from the institution. He mentioned the possibility of an ongoing lawsuit, Johnson vs. NCAA, that could classify student-athletes as employees. In his media roundtable earlier this month, he said players didn’t need to be employees but he wanted more university control or options in financial support.

Whitman said he wants more structure and stability, and said allowing universities to have more involvement would help supply that.

"I think if we were in a position to more directly compensated student athletes, it could bring under the control of the institutions some of the financial benefits available to student athletes and would minimize the need for some of the collective activity," Whitman said "In some ways, you might be able to create additional restrictions on player movement that I think could ultimately bring some stability back into the system on that front as well.