Watch now: Illinois assistant football coach Ben Miller taking medical leave of absence

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois announced Thursday that special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller will be taking a leave of absence after being diagnosed with colon cancer.
“Although it is difficult to be away, I will be taking a temporary leave from coaching to focus on my health," Miller said in news release. "In early February, I was diagnosed with colon cancer and have already undergone a successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon. I will remain in communication and be involved with our staff and student-athletes as much as possible.
"Thank you to my wife, Meghan, my kids and my extended family for their strength and encouragement. I appreciate Coach Bielema, the staff, and the Illinois athletic department for all the incredible support. I cannot wait to return as soon as possible. I-L-L."
Greg Froelich, a special teams analyst, will be the temporary replacement for Miller.
"Fro has been able to step into that role and be counted as one of our 10 assistants," Bielema said. "We'll just work our way through this until Ben gets more news."
New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was a tight ends coach for Bielema for five years, so he will likely have a role with the tight ends as well.
"He's very well-versed in the tight end position so he'll be a huge benefit to that room," Bielema said.
Miller was hired in January 2021 as one of the first additions to Bielema's staff.
1 of 17
Illinois entrance 1 100921.JPG
Illinois players run onto the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) celebrates with Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) after Chenal scored in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Check out photographer Clay Jackson's photos from Wisconsin at Illinois.
1 of 17
Illinois entrance 1 100921.JPG
Illinois players run onto the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braelon Allen 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braelon Allen 2 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braelon Allen 3 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Roderick Perry II (96) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Peters 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tries to sack Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chez Mellusi 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs past Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chez Mellusi 2 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates after a first down against Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Graham Mertz 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) calls out a play against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
John Chenal 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) celebrates with Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) after Chenal scored in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Kerby Joseph 1 100921.JPG
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Leo Chenal 1 100921.JPG
Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) is brought down by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Paul Chryst 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst cheers on his team against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Brady Schipper 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) runs in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braelon Allen 5 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chez Mellusi 7 100921.JPG
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs into the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chimere Dike 1 100921.JPG
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Isaiah Williams 1 100921.JPG
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) catches a pass in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
+1
+1
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball