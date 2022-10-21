CHAMPAIGN — When Alex Palczewski goes out on the field for Illinois football’s game against Nebraska, it’ll be his 60th career start.

That’s the most in Illinois history, a record Palczewski will have by a wide margin because of his sixth season of eligibility. But his career hasn’t always run smoothly.

After 40 straight starts in his first three seasons, an ACL injury upended his 2019 campaign four games in. That, and a couple of surgeries on his foot to repair a torn lisfranc, meant he had three surgeries in a calendar year.

Now he’s come back from those fully healthy and playing some of the best football of his career. He’s on the midseason watch list for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s top lineman. He’s in contention for All-Big Ten honors as well. He’s the leader of an offensive line that’s paved the way for the nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown.

Those three surgeries in the winter after the 2020 season were setbacks, but they also ended up being what got him the opportunity for his final season.

When coach Bret Bielema looked at Palczewski’s situation after the 2021 year, one that most thought would be Palczewski’s last, Bielema found out the injury in 2020 happened after four games. No redshirt had been applied despite him being under the barrier of five games played to burn a redshirt.

So Bielema applied for a waiver. That meant Palczewski got a surprise call in the offseason after competing in the Hula Bowl.

"Coach B called me saying, 'Hey come back.'" And it was kind of like a prayer that was granted, so it's been awesome to take advantage of that," Palczewski said.

Once he got that call, there wasn’t a lot of convincing he needed from the Illinois staff.

"I needed to weigh the options, but I mean I kind of knew from the moment that he called me the choice was pretty clear," Palczewski said.

That opportunity and road to being fully healthy was a long one that included a lot of rehab with trainers Jeremy Busch and Chase Louthan.

“Chase worked with me every single day,” Palczewski said. "He'd beat the hell out of me, but I mean, they did a great job getting me back and be stronger.”

That rehab meant a return for the full 2021 season after a surgery in December of 2020. Palczewski didn’t start running until June or July before fall camp.

That meant he wasn’t at 100% for a lot of last season. He was moved to guard midway through the year in what he thought would be his last shot at putting together an NFL resume.

He still managed to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention honors, but with not being at full health, there were some frustrations and doubts.

"Last year was obviously real tough timing," Palczewski said. "I had to switch to guard halfway through the season. And that's a big thing that I had to deal with last year and kind of deal with this offseason — just kind of like that mental side of it.”

Former Illinois punter Blake Hayes gave Palczewski a book titled "The Mental Edge" by Kenneth Baum. Palczewski read that and now focuses on visualization before playing. That edge has been a big piece to his season.

"There's so much that it's very easy to get caught up, like I need to be bigger, faster, stronger; everything's physical, physical, physical," he said. "But when you're not in the right mental headspace, it can just make anyone look like the worst player. So I mean, that's what they have been able to kind of build and just get better at throughout these last couple of months — just being mentally strong and just kind of being able to kind of lock in that way."

That improvement mentally coincided with what Bielema saw as an opportunity to grow physically and have a career year.

"When we talked to compliance and said, 'Hey, can we do this?' I sold him on the fact that if we can get a full year of development with you on your lower body, we're going to take your play to another level," Bielema said. "Just believe the process and that's exactly what's happened. I can tell during fall camp, (offensive line coach Bart Miller) and I both were like, 'Wow.'"

That’s proven to be the case, with Palczewski leading the line in what has been a breakthrough Illinois season.

"It's been nice to have success, but my job's not finished," Palczewski said.