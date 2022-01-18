Watch now: Illinois adds two key football returnees

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will have two players who played major roles for the team in 2021 return for an extra year.

Defensive lineman Jamal Woods and tight end Luke Ford each announced plans to join the team in 2022 over the weekend. Woods will use a sixth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID while Ford is returning for his fifth year.

Woods had 12 tackles in 10 games last season and has played in 37 games with 15 starts during an injury-riddled past five years. Despite all that, he decided to push through and try one more season with the Illini

"You’ve got a voice in your head that’s telling you to give up and telling you that maybe this isn’t for you and you maybe need to try something else,” Woods said. “I’ve got to fight those voices and tell them that this is what I’m here for. I didn’t come up here for nothing. I’m going to do everything I can to get to the goal at the end of my career.”

Woods is an addition to the defensive line that didn't add any high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and will add depth while fighting for a starting spot.

He also will step into a leadership role for a unit that lost a lot of experience. Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton each had breakout seasons as redshirt freshman last year.

“I’m like the uncle that’s going to tell you the good news to get you down the right path,” Woods said.

Ford was part of a tight end tandem with Daniel Barker and had 114 receiving yards and a pair of scores in 2021 while being an important blocker on the edge.

He and Barker will get a chance to shine in the new offense with coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who had success with tight ends at Arkansas as the tight ends coach under current Illini coach Brett Bielema.

Ford returns with a lot of skill position players like leading rusher Chase Brown and leading receiver Isiah Williams. Running back Josh McCray and receiver Casey Washington are also scheduled to come back. Those weapons should all help the starting quarterback in 2022, who will likely be transfer Tommy DeVito or last year’s backup Arthur Sitowski.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys coming in and a lot of guys that are still on the team and I just think this team is going to build and take another step,” Woods said.

With those returnees the team has their sights set high after a 5-7 record in Bielema’s opening year.

“Bowl games and stuff are all good but at the end of the day we want to go big and we’re trying to go to the Big Ten championship.”

