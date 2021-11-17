Watch now: Illinois adds four-star forward Rodgers to recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — The final day of the fall signing period brought an addition to the University of Illinois basketball recruiting class Wednesday.

Ty Rodgers, a four-star recruit from Thornton Township High School in Harvey, signed a national letter of intent with the Illini.

Rodgers is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward.

"Ty is one of the most versatile players in the country," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "Defensively, he always wants the challenge of guarding the other team's best players. And on the summer circuit he guarded the best.

"He can defend four positions because of his competitive drive and how hard he plays. Then you see his versatility on the offensive end, again from multiple positions, and his passing is something that really stood out.”

Rodgers previously played at Grand Blanc (Mich.) High School before transferring to Thornton for his senior season.

As a junior, Rodgers earned Michigan Division I Player of the Year honors by averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

“We can run offense through him. His skill set is dynamic on both ends,” Underwood said. “You put all that with his physical gifts, his strength, his athleticism and he's a guy who can step in immediately and really impact winning."

Rodgers is ranked 49th in the country in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, No. 53 according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 66 by Rivals. He is listed as the No. 16 small forward by 247Sports and No. 19 by Rivals.

To land Rodgers, Illinois beat out Michigan State, Alabama and Memphis.

Rodgers joins four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the Illini recruiting class.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.