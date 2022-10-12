Watch now: Illinois AD Josh Whitman appreciating football rebuild

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman stood at center court at the Target Center to field questions at Big Ten basketball media days, but with recent success football is what took center stage.

Whitman, a tight end for the Illini from 1997-2000, hired Bret Bielema and the Illini’s coaching staff after the 2020 season, and now Illinois is 5-1 and ranked for the first time in 11 years.

He saw a program that was in search of a new coach when he was hired and won a combined five games in the first two seasons with his first hire, Lovie Smith. Whitman pivoted to Bielema and the rebuild took off.

“I’ve said that however many times in the years leading up to this that when we started to achieve at the level that we expected that it would be that much sweeter knowing where we started,” Whitman said. “I hope our fans feel that way. I know I feel that way. I know people inside the program have felt that way. We just have to just every once in a while take a moment to appreciate where we are and what we’re doing.”

Illinois is off to its best start since 2011, and now Whitman has seen hires for both men’s basketball with Brad Underwood and football with Bielema rise from the bottom of the Big Ten to become competitive.

Despite losing all five starters, men’s basketball was still projected by a media panel to finish second in the conference. That kind of consistency is what football is looking to step into.

"We've come a long way," Whitman said. "And again, I give (Underwood) all the credit in the world. We think about the last two offseasons, what this program has gone through. Last year, of course, to change out the entire coaching staff and then this year to change out such a significant part of the roster. He's somebody who doesn't panic, he understands who he is, he knows what he's looking for. He has a lot of self confidence and strong sense of identity."

For both those sports to have improvement, it’s been in large part to the respective coaching staffs. Illinois basketball lost assistants after the 2020-21 season and replaced them with a group that won a share of a conference title in its first season. Whitman then gave extensions to the staff.

Football has its own set of intriguing candidates as well. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got an extension that made him the highest-paid coordinator in program history after his debut season. He’s following that up by leading the nation’s top scoring defense while his name has been floated as a possible hire to be the head coach at his alma mater, Colorado.

“We know that as we have success we’re going to become an attractive entity for people who are looking to create their new staff, so we have to be ready to be proactive,” Whitman said. “I think that’s been a hallmark of our time together is that as we have identified people that we think are major contributors for us, we have not hesitated to be proactive and put our best foot forward and make sure they have a comfort in staying with us. We’ll continue to do that and hopefully we can keep the band together for a while longer here and continue to capitalize on this success.”

Now, Whitman wants to keep those pieces and have the momentum last.

“Here we are,” Whitman said. “We’ve put all this effort into getting to this place. Now, we have to make sure that in this moment of time, we take full advantage of that opportunity and try to capture as many hearts and minds as we can and use this opportunity as a springboard for what’s to come.”