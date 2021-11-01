Watch now: Illini offense seeks to fix first-quarter woes during final three games of season

CHAMPAIGN — Nine games have come and gone this season without Illinois finding its way into the end zone during the first quarter.

When asked Monday how he can jumpstart an offense that has just recorded a lone field goal in the first quarter thus far, Illini head coach Bret Bielema wanted to set the record straight.

"We actually have five total points as a team. I'm going to try and slide in every point I can," said Bielema, referring to a safety in the opener against Nebraska.

Of course, Bielema was joking. He knows to have any success in the final three games to close out his first season on Illinois' sidelines, it would help to get a touchdown on the board early.

"That is absolutely as bad as it gets," he said of the first-quarter offensive woes.

Illinois (3-6 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) travels to face Big Ten-West division leading Minnesota (6-2, 4-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Illini have a bye week after the Gophers before going to Iowa (Nov. 20) and finishing at home against Northwestern (Nov. 27).

The Illini lost a great opportunity to bring any momentum to Minneapolis. After upsetting then No. 7-ranked Penn State on the road in an NCAA-record nine-overtime thriller, Illinois came back home and fell to Rutgers, 20-14, last Saturday.

Afterwards, Bielema said the Illini "laid an egg" after taking a 14-10 halftime lead as Rutgers won its first Big Ten game.

Searching for positives two days later, Bielema said the play of Brandon Peters was the best the sixth-year senior quarterback has flashed this season.

Peters, thrust back into the starting lineup after Artur Sitkowski was lost with a broken arm against Penn State, completed 14 of 19 attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Particularly rare to see was Peters connecting on a perfectly thrown 52-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Williams on a post pattern in the second quarter.

"He threw the ball and was confident. Even in the two-minute (offense late), he looked like he had great composure and great confidence," said Bielema. "I saw him more animated during the course of the week, and I definitely saw it after the game he was visibly frustrated and upset. I think those are positive steps in the right direction."

Bielema had a discussion with Peters earlier last week about how important the last four games were to his football future.

"I said if you want to play and even think about playing beyond here this is it. You've either got to do it or it's not going to get done," said Bielema. "Let's let it all hang out there."

Maybe that's the philosophy the entire Illini offense needs to take in the first quarter.

Illinois has been outscored, 51-5, in the opening quarter. With four of their losses coming down to the last possession in the fourth quarter, striking in the first 15 minutes might help change the tone of the game.

"There's been a huge emphasis the last several weeks on trying to score early," said Bielema. "It's an obstacle we've been trying to work our way through and haven't been able to overcome it."

Bielema hopes freshman halfback Josh McCray will be fully healthy this week. McCray gained 142 rushing yards on 24 carries against Penn State, but was banged up after that game. McCray also was ill later in the week as Bielema said some players were struck by a flu bug.

McCray had four carries for six yards against Rutgers.

Practice adjustment

Illinois will change its practice routine slightly this week. An NCAA rule passed last year prohibits teams from practicing on election day in November unless they ask for a waiver.

After talking with team leaders, Bielema decided not to seek the waiver. So the Illini coach moved Tuesday's morning practice to Monday night with the players off on Tuesday so they could vote and participate in civic engagement.

