Watch now: Illini keeping quarterback status under wraps

CHAMPAIGN — The status of Illinois’ starting quarterback is still up in the air. Or at least will remain behind closed doors.

Coach Bret Bielema gave updates on quarterback Tommy DeVito, starting wide receiver Isaiah Williams and cornerback Taz Nicholson among players who were hurt last weekend against Iowa, and the news didn't sound great.

“All the guys who are injured, I don’t think any of them will be season ending or anything along that line,” Bielema said. “I think we are fortunate this week with Minnesota to have the bye week coming out of it. The majority of those guys should all be back in time for our return after the bye week. I don’t know how realistic it is for any of those four or five guys to project into being in this week’s plan.”

Does that mean DeVito is out? Not necessarily. Bielema didn’t answer when asked to clarify if DeVito would not be available.

DeVito started all six games this season before leaving on the team’s second drive after reaggravating an ankle injury. Backup Art Sitkowski finished the game.

Illinois had a field goal on its opening drive and then had two field goal drives the rest of the evening with Sitkowski.

“Art is a guy who accepts the challenge (whether) he’s going to be the projected starter, the projected backup ... his preparation is all the same,” Bielema said. “It’s not normal. Art is a guy who has my respect from Day 1 a year ago to where we are today and I think the team as well.

“I said to the team, ‘Is there anyone in here who is surprised by the way Art handled the moment?’ It wasn’t clean by any means. I think he’d be the first to tell you that and I think (offensive coordinator Barry Lunney) would as well. Those two working together, I think, was a great learning experience along the way. Wherever that goes or however that transcends, I’m glad we were able to have those moments out of a 9-6 win than vice versa.”

Bielema said after the game against Iowa that Sitkowski took a vast minority of the reps as the No. 2 going into the week, so that would change if DeVito doesn’t go or if his status is in doubt.

Sitkowski has come off the bench before, doing so last season and in his past stop at Rutgers. The staff feels that especially with a full week he’ll be prepared to run the offense if he’s called on.

“Obviously each of those guys has different strengths and weaknesses and they are different players,” Lunney said. “... It’s more subtly different from the game plan, maybe a certain movement pass or a certain RPO would be better for one or the other. The difference was pretty negligible of what we could or couldn’t do.”

Pinton awarded

Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week honors after coming of the bench to kick three field goals, including the game-winner, against Iowa on Saturday.

Pinton came in for an injured Caleb Griffin, who wasn’t able to go after testing himself in warm ups. If Griffin can't play again this week, Pinton will be the option, and has proved to be reliable and confident in his moment.

“Just stick to my roots,” Pinton said. “Just go out there and kick the ball. That’s all it is. You’ve got to kick the ball through the yellow things.”