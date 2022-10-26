CHAMPAIGN — When Bret Bielema was working with a new offensive line during spring practice, he and others noticed some things.

There was more size, and some big holes to replace after losing three starters. Two of those were NFL Draft picks in Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer.

“People would come to our program, regular visitors, football people, and they’d be like, ‘Wow, you look different.’ I’d be like, ‘What do you mean?’ They’d be like ‘Your O-Line and D-Line look a lot different,’” Bielema said. “I knew what they were saying but I kind of wanted to grasp it because I respect them, ‘What are you saying?’ I could tell right away from the outside observer that we were different at the offensive line.”

Replacing those guys was a tall task. Taking a step forward without them sounded like quite the leap. The unit also lost Jack Badovinac, who started eight games after coming in as an experienced FCS transfer.

With this year’s unit, every player was either starting their first career college game or playing a position that was different than the one they played for a majority of last season. Still, early signs pointed towards a possible step forward.

“To say we had two linemen get drafted and thought we could improve, that was, to me, I was kind of talking a little bit of gibberish in my own head,” Bielema said. “I knew I saw what I saw. … I could see it trending that way. I’ve seen this rodeo before. I just needed to see it first hand.”

Those steps appear to have been taken. Illinois’ offensive line is the anchor to a unit that’s fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game and has allowed just 11 sacks in seven games so far.

They’ve paved the way for Chase Brown to be the nation’s leading rusher and for Tommy DeVito and a passing offense that has risen out of the conference’s cellar.

The new unit, anchored by mainstay Alex Palczewski, has played a big role in the success of offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s scheme in his first season.

Junior college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler have both slid into guard positions to offer immediate impact. Alex Pihlstrom switched from guard to center after entering the program as a walk-on tight end. Julian Pearl moved out to left tackle while Palczewski moved back from guard to right tackle.

“I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it because I knew we had lost a lot of production — a lot of players that had played a lot of games and moved on,” Lunney said. “After the spring, I felt like the offensive line was the strength of our offense leaving the spring practice. Nobody really asked me that, but in my mind I thought their consistency and development was going to be a strength of ours. That has held true.”

All those moving parts came together quickly to show promising signs even in the spring that have turned into a unit that, along with one of the best defenses in the country, has the Illini approaching the doorstep of a division title.

“They’re hungry,” Lunney said. “They’re all eyes and all ears. We only go as far as they lead us. They’ve led us quite well so far to this point. It’s going to continue to get tougher and tougher each week. The more success we’ve had running the ball, the more attention that brings trying to defend that and stop it. It’s going to create more and more challenges that require that group to lead and play well for us to be successful.”