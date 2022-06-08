Watch now: How Illinois quickly reset its coaching staff to win a Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN — Chester Frazier, Geoff Alexander and Tim Anderson were at Brad Underwood’s house following the season, each feeling like they'd just gotten off a roller coaster.

After winning the program’s first Big Ten Title since 2005, the trio of assistant coaches each had a moment to take a breath after a whirlwind of a first year together and reflect on what had just happened.

"A lot of reflection," said Alexander, whose connections to Underwood go back to his days as a player at Western Illinois, where Underwood was an assistant. "Obviously, super proud of what we did. It's been a long time since we won the Big Ten regular season championship ... 17 years. And to be able to do that with a new staff and just everything on top of that made it great."

A year prior, none of them were assistants at Illinois, with Alexander being the only one in Champaign as the assistant to the head coach before a promotion in May of 2021.

Then Illinois lost all three of its assistants after the 2020-21 season. The trio of Frazier, Alexander and Anderson was rounded up and quickly formed a staff that got Illinois to another NCAA Tournament. All three got extensions after a successful first year that run through 2025.

"They have, I think, exceeded everybody's expectations in terms of the work they've done on the court, obviously on the recruiting trail, and I'm just excited about their continued engagement with us," Illini Athletics Director Josh Whitman said.

Frazier was the first one hired. He entered the program in a time of uncertainty, having to move in and find a house while the roster and coaching staff was unfinished. Kofi Cockburn was testing the NBA Draft waters and then the transfer portal while there were openings elsewhere.

“Everything was kind of all over the place," Frazier said. “"Kofi (Cockburn) was in limbo still. We kind of didn't know how the team would play out or how the staff would play out. But you know, just being 10 toes down, and being all in. It didn't matter."

As an Illini player from 2005-09, it was also a return for Frazier to his alma mater to capture a conference title that had eluded the program.

“The journey to win a Big Ten championship and coach at your alma mater is not something you can pass up," Frazier said.

Alexander was next, being informed of his promotion while playing with head coach Brad Underwood at a local country club. Growing up as a graduate of nearby Lincoln, Alexander got to be an assistant for a team he watched growing up.

"It's my pinnacle," Alexander said. "This is my dream."

Then Anderson entered the fold in July, and the staff was set. Anderson’s “fun-loving” personality caught on and the group tied together in short order ahead of the season.

"It was natural chemistry," Frazier said. "... We all have fun together, we laugh and joke. There is chemistry on our staff and that's why it works."

That staff was able to reconvene after that regular season and appreciate what it accomplished, while also looking forward to what it can accomplish in the future.

"It was just like, 'Hey man, we did it,'" Frazier said. "We won the Big Ten. Now let's, let's keep it going. You know, just reflecting and being able to just live that moment, and not poo poo it like it's just another thing that we won the big 10 and something that hasn't been done in Illinois for quite some time."

