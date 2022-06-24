Watch now: How Illinois' official visit strategy has paid dividends in its 2023 football recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — Coming into the month of June, offensive lineman Zachary Amland became the fourth commitment of the Illini’s 2023 recruiting class on May 30.

Since then, a month with some successful visit weekends has tied this class together. Now, after two weekends of official visits, the Illini’s class has 12 commits with eight in the past two and a half weeks.

That put Illinois’ class at 32nd in the country per 247sports industry composite rankings while improving from 14th to 11th in the Big Ten. It is still relatively early in the process, with Illinois and other schools still having to fill out their classes with more prospects.

But the past few weeks have been successful and the staff has made a lot of ground by getting a dozen commitments before the end of the summer.

"Recruiting has been going well," Bielema said. "I'm excited where our guys are at. We've been just that much more prepared not only on the recruiting weekends once they get here, but all the work leading into it to get the right candidates here on campus in the month of June has been very beneficial and I like where our staff is working."

A lot has gone into those official visit weekends including dinners with the families of coaches and meetings with the current roster.

The academic side of the visit also made a tangible difference.

"Just this past weekend, we had a couple of unique scenarios where maybe guys have unique academic interests, whether it be a veterinarian," Bielema said. "The thing that blows me away, every time we have a special interest, the cooperation on campus is off the charts. And I think that spearheaded by Josh, relations with Chancellor Jones. We have a vet student on campus and from the way he's treated, when he walks in that building to the time he walks out, the effect that has on recruiting is huge."

Calvin Smith, an edge rusher commit from Florida, has Illinois as one of his finalists. After visiting the vet school on campus and realizing it was the only finalist with that program, he was the 12th commit of the class on Thursday.

“The veterinary school at Illinois was a huge factor for me,” Smith wrote in a first-person story for USA Today. “When it came down to my last two schools, one had a vet school and one didn’t.

Another thing that has stood out has been photoshoots. The recruiting team includes coaches and Director of Branding Pat Pierson and Executive director of recruiting Patrick Embleton among others.

"They live for it," Bielema said. "And it's something that if they want it, I want it. Our current players love that stuff. When we're out at practice or at conditioning sessions, we have people taking pictures all over the place to make it available for our guys to post on social media, because it's what they want. It's just how the game has changed. And it's more of a coach that needs to learn and adapt to it than fight it and resist it."

One of the photo shoots had offensive line commit Zachary Aamland holding a stack of pancakes.

"You get a chance to be like a celebrity for that visit," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.

Illinois won’t be going for a full class of 25 prep players with its current roster and the possibility of transfer portal additions. Now it just has to look at getting a couple more players to finish off its class after the success of those visit weekends closing early on recruits.

Leading the pack for those spots are four-star Chicago receiver Malik Elzy and four-star Illinois cornerback Jyaire Hill. Both have been offered and visited Illinois and would be big in-state gets.

"I think the number we keep going off of is 15, plus three or plus four, somewhere in that range that would equate our high school class," Bielema said. "And then anything that transfers out or changes after that is your portal transfers."

