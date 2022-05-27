Watch now: How Illinois compares to the rest of the Big Ten in NIL

CHAMPAIGN — With the latest law change in the Illinois legislature, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has become an even more important entity for the Illinois athletic department.

Illini coaches and AD Josh Whitman endorsed and encouraged donations to the school’s NIL collective Illini Guardians in Decatur on Monday, and the new legislation means the school will be active in matching athletes with businesses and facilitating deals and donations into the NIL pool for athletes in a way it wasn’t before a law allowing that was specifically written.

With some states operating under limited or no NIL legislation, the athletic department looks at this approach bringing an advantage in maintaining players in the transfer portal area, and also in recruiting by having a “robust” NIL network for current athletes. Illinois still cannot pitch or offer NIL deals or money to prospective recruits.

"Our opportunity has been to try and approach Name, Image, Likeness as a chance for us at the end of the day," Whitman said. "This is our chance. This doesn't happen every day, where the industry gets disrupted and there's a chance for us to take advantage to move up some slots in the pecking order, if you will, outside of the ordinary course of business."

Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, there are other states with legislation similar to Illinois, but some like Indiana and Wisconsin without any legislation.

Here's a look at how every Big Ten school is approaching NIL and how that compares to the Illini’s roadmap on what is becoming one of the most important issues in collegiate athletics.

The Illini are one of nine schools with a NIL collective currently in place. Michigan has its collective, MGoDAO, in the works currently and will become the 10th. The four schools without a collective are Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan State. That will likely change over the coming months.

Those collectives can help facilitate deals and take the burden off of athletes to seek out NIL opportunities, giving them more time and money overall. Previously, Illinois athletes had to seek out their own opportunities while notifying the university since the athletic department could not be involved in the process.

That facilitation ability could become a key distinction in recruiting, with schools that can do or provide services that take the NIL legwork away having a leg up on potential recruits.

Michigan was the first school with a jersey licensing program for athletes and has a marketplace to list businesses and athletes. But with no collective in place yet, a current Michigan star thinks the lack of ability to do some more matchmaking like top programs around the country (one example is an $8 million multi-year deal between an SEC collective and a 2023 five-star recruit) could hurt recruiting in the future.

“They’re gonna lose out on so many players if they don’t start stepping up to the plate. I feel bad for Coach Juwan and Coach Harbaugh because they’re trying,” Hunter Dickinson told 247sports in May. “It’s not their fault. The coaches are trying for sure.”

The level or process of what Illinois’ collective will pay athletes is unclear, but fundraising will come through a subscription model as well as donations. Those will provide perks like access to meet-and-greets with players who will be paid for appearances, which is Illinois’ way of trying to step up to the proverbial plate Dickinson is referencing.

It’s becoming the most common approach for top programs across the country, especially at the top of college football, but it isn’t the only approach to compensate players. Other schools without legislation or collectives have also gotten creative.

Michigan State is without a collective currently, but that hasn’t stopped a major alum from getting his feet in the water. Matt Ishbia’s company, United Wholesale Mortgage, paid each Michigan State football and men’s basketball player $500 per month over the 2021-22 academic year. That deal didn’t involve a school or a collective, just a billionaire donor who was a walk-on during the Spartans' 2000 championship basketball season.

Wisconsin is also using another recent development to work around its absence of a collective or legislation. The UW athletic department was reported in early April by ESPN as one of 22 FBS schools that are compensating athletes for academic performance. Wisconsin is the only school in the Big Ten in the 22. An NCAA rule change states schools can pay up to $5,980 per year to an athlete.

Illinois currently has an NIL staffer, Kam Cox, hired to lead the INFLUENCE program and be the department’s “point person” on NIL. Indiana is the only other Big Ten school to have an NIL staffer listed in its athletic department directory. Cox was hired in June of 2021 and it is unclear if the staff at Illinois will grow due to recent changes.

With the addition of a collective and a staffer, Illinois seems to be at least keeping pace with the rest of the Power 5 in an NIL market that is changing rapidly and lacking any consistent regulation. The success and growth of the Illini Guardians and its work with the athletic department will be what determines if Illinois can rise in the Big Ten pecking order that Whitman referenced.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.