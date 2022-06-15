Watch now: How Brad Underwood is approaching the Illini's offseason shift

NORTHFIELD — Brad Underwood couldn’t wait to plan this Illini team's first practice.

Underwood, Illinois' men's basketball coach, was in Chicago the night before drawing up the plan to get things underway with a new team.

Summer workouts have started for the team, but these are more significant than previous years since, for the first time in three years, Underwood and Illinois basketball are having an offseason overhaul.

"I'm fired up," Underwood said. "It gives you a new buzz. I know it'll be time to hang it up when I'm not excited."

The team is without longtime staple Kofi Cockburn and mainstays Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. It has completed a rebuild that’s taken the program from the Big Ten cellar to fans storming the court in celebration after a conference regular season title in 2021-22.

Now, the next step in the Underwood tenure is underway. Replacing the first wave of stars as well as chasing a spot in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

To do that, Illinois is drastically changing how it plays.

This offseason, Underwood has been watching the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, and there’s one thing that stands out.

“There’s no true center,” Underwood said.

Underwood also saw Warriors star Klay Thompson play at the four-spot some, with the biggest basketball stage in the world showcasing a game that is switching to prioritize versatility and a position-less style.

In the post-Cockburn era, that’s how Underwood and Illinois want to play. That means more pace, more spacing and possible five-out sets with players driving into open lanes. Underwood mentioned that’s where Coleman Hawkins had success early last season.

It also means that Underwood has a lot of tinkering ahead.

"It's what I love," Underwood said at the Illini Tailgate Tour stop at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield. "It's my favorite thing to do, maybe, is put the pieces together, figure out what works, figure out what doesn't."

Illinois went after freshmen who could beat players off the dribble, and in the transfer portal it went after versatile wings Terrence Shannon and Matthew Mayer.

Positional versatility and switchability on defense have been at the forefront in each of the team’s transfer additions, especially Shannon and Mayer, and it's the calling card of four-star recruit Ty Rodgers — a do-it-all wing who just won gold with the Team USA U18 team at FIBA Americas.

That’s meant Underwood has gotten to mold a team more similar to the system at Stephen F. Austin, where Underwood went 53-1 in conference play in part thanks to a switching and high pressure defensive style. Those teams forced teams to turn it over on 25.9% of the opponent's possessions per KenPom.

"I think we can do a lot on the defensive side; I think we have the makeup with TJ and Matt, to guard really anybody," Underwood said. "Put Coleman (Hawkins) in there, as well."

Illinois has left the traditional point guard role to a pair of incoming freshmen in Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark. Not going after a veteran lead guard in the portal is a vote of confidence in them while also being another indicator that the team is veering towards a positionless style of versatile playmakers.

Dain Dainja, who slimmed down from 295 to 262 pounds over the past six months, has been another name mentioned as a possible playmaker.

"I think it's a little bit overrated," Underwood said. "In terms of having a quote unquote, playmaker. We're gonna put five good players on the court, and they're all very skilled, they can all handle the basketball.

"Dain Dainja may be our best ball handler. Running him in a Jokic-type of format ... I'm not going to get pinned to positions as much as I am playing positionless. And I think that's one of the things that the game is trending towards. And I want to be out in front of that."

This change is a situation that has been planned for over a year. Cockburn tested the NBA Draft waters last summer, and Underwood and staff had the idea of last season likely being Cockburn’s last when they were recruiting high school players and getting portal additions.

"In this recruiting process, I think there were a couple of things that were were very evident," Underwood said. "We needed guys who could be people off the dribble. Jayden (Epps), Skyy (Clark), Ty Rodgers, Sencire (Harris) ... all of those guys have those abilities. As the portal played along, we knew we were going to need wings. And that was the plan was to find multiple position guys."

Summer workouts got underway for Underwood and the staff Wednesday, so he finally gets to see those pieces in action. He gets a first look at a system that has been reworked and a roster that has been almost completely turned over.

Now, it’s time for him and a roster with a fresh influx of talent to begin the process of putting things together.

"I can put it all on paper, and I can spend a lot of time at it, but I'm visual, so I have to see it," Underwood said. "It's something new, dive into it. Now, how do we make it work? And I think we're at that point right now."

