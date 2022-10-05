Watch now: How a loss laid the groundwork for Illinois' hot start

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois lost on a late field goal to Indiana in early September, Isaiah Williams stood on the turf in Bloomington, having to talk to the media after a heartbreaking loss that wasn’t the first of his Illini career.
The Illini were 13-20 in his first three seasons as a quarterback and converted receiver, but he thought this one was different. He saw a team that would respond.
"We're going to take away (from the game) differently and we're going to only grow from it." Williams said.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams turns the corner on Chattanooga defensive back Cardavion Myers and heads to the end zone for a touchdown.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Over the past month, Williams has been proven right. The Illini have won their past three games since then by a combined score of 89-13.
That includes rematch wins over Wisconsin and Virginia — two programs that beat them by over 20 points the year prior. It’s Illinois’ best five game start since 2015 and has given a glimpse of a program turnaround under Bret Bielema and his staff.
That close call to the Hoosiers has ended up being a building block for the team to get to this point.
"I think the biggest thing was Week 2, the Indiana game," quarterback Tommy DeVito said. "We all knew that we should have won that game as a team. ... I think that might have been one of the better things that happened to us early on. It really got us just to lock in and really just focus on every week."
It was a game in which Illinois outgained Indiana 448-362 and led for the majority of the second half until the game-winning score by the Hoosiers with 23 seconds left.
Red zone issues plagued the Illini, but the groundwork of a solid running game behind the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown and a defense that is now the nation’s top scoring defense had those flashes to make Bielema confident even with a loss to a team that went 2-10 a year ago.
Illinois running back Chase Brown runs for a big gain against Wisconsin during their game at Camp Randall.
Kayla Wolf, Associated Press
“I said, ‘Going to Indiana I expected to win.’ I thought we had a good football team, but I was more convinced walking out of the locker room after defeat that we did,” Bielema said. “It may sound weird, may not make sense to the outside world, but people in our locker room know what I meant.
"There were definitely some things we had to get corrected but I thought if we could correct those moments, good things are going to happen.”
Some of those improvements have been with an offensive line on which every player except Alex Palczewski either made their Illinois debut or moved to a new position.
In the team building, there is a sign with the cliche adage, “Do your job,” and a couple executional fixes for an offense that moved the ball consistently and a defense that showed positive signs last season is what it really boiled down to.
"That's the biggest thing that we've been able to learn is if we do our job, we are talented across the board. If we just do our job and execute our assignments, we're dangerous," Palczewski said.
A couple of fixes were on the red zone offense. The Illini have five touchdowns and three field goals in eight red zone possessions over the past two games. The unit has also had no turnovers in the past two games after having eight in the first three.
That change in execution has paid immediate dividends.
"It's been there the entire time," Brown said. "We trust the play calls, we're following the scheme and we're getting better and better by the week."
That puts Illinois in a spot where a win Saturday against Iowa would have the team off to its best six-game start since 2011 when the Illini started 6-0. That team ended up losing its next six games; this Illinois team will try to keep up the positive momentum that it got after winning in Madison for the first time in 20 years last Saturday.
"Everyone's trying to do everything the right way to have outcomes like this," DeVito said.
