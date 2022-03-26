Watch now: Here's who Illinois basketball is targeting in the transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball will have some roster turnover this season.

With at least three starters guaranteed to move on because they lost their eligibility (Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams), the team will have a lot of holes on the perimeter. This year’s other two starters, Jacob Grandison and Kofi Cockburn, could both leave for pro careers as well.

Add in the chances of other players leaving via transfer as Adam Miller did in 2021 and Alan Griffin in 2020, the Illini will have scholarships available for other incoming players not in their current recruiting class.

Illinois added Dain Dainja in January from Baylor and recently had an in-home visit with class of 2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark. Here’s some players in the transfer portal that have gotten some interest from the Illini.

Terrence Shannon Jr., 6-7 wing, Texas Tech

Shannon has committed to Illini assistant Tim Anderson once before, when Anderson was at DePaul, but after that commitment Shannon transferred for a post-grad prep season at IMG Academy where his recruitment took off. He became a four-star and top-100 prospect in the class of 2019 and ended up enrolling at Texas Tech.

After three years and 83 games with the Red Raiders, Shannon is back on the market. He’d bring size to the wing spot next to whoever plays point guard for the Illini next season. He also has improved his shot from outside each year and shot 38.4% from deep last season.

Reports from his AAU program, Mac Irvin Fire, indicated Illinois was one of the first coaches to reach out to Shannon. His relationship with Anderson could help Illinois even though it has tough opposition with Kentucky and other blue bloods.

Brandon Murray, 6-5 guard, LSU

Murray is another bigger guard who was ranked in the top 100 of the 2021 class. He started 32 games and averaged 10 points a game at LSU before entering the portal amid the firing of Will Wade and a looming cloud of possible NCAA sanctions.

Murray would give Illinois bigger options at the guard spot at 6-5 compared to Andre Curbelo, Frazier and Plummer who were all 6-2 or shorter last season. Getting a guard with that kind of size could be a priority for Illinois after it struggled defensively against bigger and more explosive guards like Purdue’s Jaden Ivey or Ohio State’s Malaki Branham last season.

Fardaws Aimaq, 6-11 center, Utah Valley

Cockburn is someone with a good chance of leaving for the NBA Draft after two All-American seasons with the Illini. If he ends up leaving, that leaves a hole at the center position.

Dainja should factor in there after his sit out season, but Illinois would want another option. Reports indicate Aimaq is a possibility. The Canadian has been the most prolific rebounder in college basketball the last two years. He averaged 16.9 points and 14.5 rebounds over his two seasons at Utah Valley.

He averaged 15.0 boards in the 2020-21 season, which is the most for any player since 1979-80. He is likely the best option in the portal to make up for the rebounding production Cockburn would leave behind. He would likely look elsewhere if Cockburn returns.

The offensive fit for Aimaq is different as a leaner and more skilled big, Aimaq shot 43.5% from 3 on 1.4 attempts per game last season and could be a more versatile offensive fit since he isn’t as dominant of a matchup in the post.

Trevon Brazile, 6-9 forward, Missouri

Brazile went into the portal after the Tigers fired Cuonzo Martin, and he is one of the more intriguing pieces available with three years left.

Most Illinois fans will remember him being Missouri’s only bright spot in an 88-63 Braggin’ Rights drubbing in favor of the Illini, where Brazile had 11 points and six blocks, including multiple at the rim against Cockburn. His bounce and length made him an immediate impact player on defense for the Tigers.

Brazile was third in the SEC in blocks per game (1.9) despite playing just 21 minutes a game. He also shot 33.3% from deep and could be a stretch big. He can fit in the team as a versatile and long defender similar to Coleman Hawkins for the Illini. With starters minutes it isn’t inconceivable for him to have 100 blocks in a season. Any team could use that kind of rim protection.

