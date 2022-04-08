Watch now: Here's where Illinois' offense is at the midpoint of spring practice

CHAMPAIGN — At the halfway point of spring practice, Illinois football is starting to get a grip on its new offense.

The Illini are through eight of 15 spring practices, with spring ball concluding with the Spring Game on April 21. They'll have their second spring scrimmage Saturday.

New coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is starting to get a base for what he’ll have on that side of the ball next season.

“Obviously, on our side of the ball with the new system, we’ve made some really good strides in terms of what we’ve learned, what we’ve gotten in,” Lunney said. “We’re really challenging them and pressing them on that. There’s mistakes showing up, obviously, as you’d expect, but they’re starting to show up less and less. I just really love how engaged they are overall.”

There are still installs in progress and the offense won’t be a finished product until likely the fall, with Lunney also getting to know the coaching staff and the players as a new coach with a style that is branded as being faster pace than Tony Petersen’s offense from last season.

“It’s about getting everybody on the same page, whether that’s verbally in the classroom or non-verbally with the signals and communication at the line of scrimmage,” Lunney said. “It’s really just about communication. I tell you, our coaching staff offensively has just done a great job of getting that information to our players. As we meet as a staff and learn and I teach, it’s been a collaborative effort. I’ve been really pleased with it.”

A big change in the offense will need to come in the passing game. The Illini were last in the Big Ten in passing yardage last season and 13th in completion percentage (51.2%). Ohio State, the leader in passing scores with 46 last year, had nearly three times the amount of passing touchdowns as Illinois’ 13.

“We’ve got to get better at throwing and catching. That’s paramount that we do,” Lunney said. “It literally starts on one-on-none. We’ve got to throw and catch it and keep the ball off the ground on one-on-none. T

hen it goes to one-on-one. Can we throw to win off a defender driving at the ball. Then it goes to (seven-on-seven). Can we throw and catch when there’s no pass rush? You’ve got to get those building blocks in place before you can expect to go to team with the pass rush and with blitzes to be able to throw and catch.”

With transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito, a healthy Art Sitkowski and receivers Isaiah Washington and Casey Washington returning, that group will need to take a big step forward to pair with a running game that showed promise with Chase Brown and Josh McCray last season.

With a young and inexperienced receiving core outside of Williams, who is getting his first full offseason as a receiver after playing quarterback at the start of his college career, its been a work in progress for the group.

Younger receivers like Pat Bryant, freshman Shawn Miller have had to step into bigger roles quickly while Brian Hightower, a senior and former four-star who transferred from Miami and has three touchdowns for the Illini in 2020, is back in the mix after playing just four games and redshirting in 2021.

The improvement of the group to add depth outside of Williams will be vital for the team to get an option to emerge as a third or fourth receiving option.

"That’s how you build competency and confidence, and more than that, confidence in the passing game," Lunney said. We’ve made some strides in that, but these last eight days, we’re going to have to continue to build on that for the summer and fall camp for us to be game-ready to throw and catch.”

Besides an improvement in the passing game, pace has been an emphasis from Lunney. Illinois is still learning basics and fundamentals of the new scheme, so the speed and "tempro" pace might be slower at the start of the season.

Lunney said he didn’t want the team to go too fast.

“We're not going to try to snap the ball 97 times in a game and just try to go so fast that you lose and sacrifice, maybe execution or fundamentals," Lunney said.

It won’t always be no-huddle, but pace will play an important role in the offense no matter the speed.

"We've got to learn to play at the different paces that we play and master those,” Lunney said. “That's really what my concern and goal is, is that when we go really rapid fast, we’ve got to get better at that. We go normal, we’ve got to get better at that. When we huddle, there's just a lot of things we've got to clean up no matter what the pace is.”

