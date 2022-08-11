Watch now: Here is where Illinois football is at with its new offense

CHAMPAIGN — When Barry Lunney Jr. introduced his offense to the Illinois football team in spring camp, it was something the players had seen before.

In September, Lunney was across the sideline from the Illini in Champaign when he was the offensive coordinator for University of Texas San Antonio. His Roadrunners offense hung 37 points and nearly 500 total yards on an Illinois defense that would turn out to have a promising end to the season.

Months later, that game was what came to mind for some Illinois offensive players as they got ready to play under Lunney’s new scheme.

"I heard he was coming from UTSA and I just remember that offense and how badly they abused our defense," receiver Pat Bryant said. "So after that I was like, 'Oh yeah, bet. We've got a great OC coming now.'"

Now, that new offense is coming into motion with the season starting in a little under two weeks against Wyoming on Aug. 27.

Without a full roster and only 15 practices in the spring, Lunney said there was a feeling of starting over with the install when fall camp began.

After a couple weeks of camp, the team has gotten the basics of the new system in place.

"For now, probably the primary amount of install to this degree — besides a wrinkle here a wrinkle here, maybe a route combination here — our base core is pretty much in but now it turns into situational football," Lunney said. "So that always requires you to install some special components, whether it's the last play of the game or, taking a knee or those types of things. We're chipping away at that on a daily basis so we get game ready for every situation that might come about."

Illinois had its first scrimmage Monday, and while Lunney was pleased, there are still areas for improvement.

"We played clean, took care of the ball," Lunney said. "From an assignment standpoint, we weren't as detailed ... we were a little bit sloppy. But on the outer part, on the outside looking in, you would say it was pretty clean scrimmage. There wasn't a lot of penalties and the ball wasn't on the ground and we didn't throw an interception, so that was a real positive and we got to continue to take care of the ball."

That new offense will need to take a step forward after a year where it was 116th out of 130 teams in the FBS in scoring, leading to the termination of then-coordinator Tony Petersen.

Lunney is implementing a faster-paced offense to try and fix that. Illinois also got transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito to help a passing game that struggled last season. The running game had some bright flashes mostly behind backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray.

That tempo, described as "tempro" by Lunney, wasn’t where he wanted it in the first scrimmage.

"No, it wasn't really, to be honest with you,” Lunney said. “And the guys know that. That's not a secret. We've got to press that and it's kind of to be expected in your first scrimmage. ... The tempo just of the communication in between plays, it was a little slower than I would like. It wasn't terrible, but it's been a point of emphasis for us this week."

The offensive players Lunney has led over the past couple of months have seen a confident coach. Brown called Lunney a confident play-caller who has trusted the offense to go out and make plays.

That confidence, and Lunney’s past success as coordinator at the Illini’s expense, has bred some excitement for the offense as it gets to the back end of fall camp.

"When he's coming to you with confidence, it allows you to go out there and play with confidence," Brown said. "The energy that he brings every single day and his knowledge of the game, his emphasis on doing things right, that's what I love about him. I can't wait to start playing games for him because it's been really fun during camp."