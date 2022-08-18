Watch now: Here are some freshmen who could crack the rotation for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — With training camp winding down, Illinois is getting a grasp on the players who will make the two-deep depth chart and sort out the pecking order of its roster this fall.

That likely means a lot of freshmen will be strategically managed or placed for a redshirt year, especially with the NCAA’s rule of a player being able to redshirt if they’ve played in four or fewer games.

Some of those newcomers will have roles right away. Here are some freshmen who could make a quick entrance into the rotation this season:

Matthew Bailey, safety

Bailey, out of Moline, was the biggest surprise from the Illini’s open practice this fall when he got the majority of first team reps when Sydney Brown was injured for a couple of days earlier in camp. That was a message that Bailey is solidly on the two-deep behind Brown.

Brown won’t leave a lot of available snaps at that safety spot for Bailey, but there will likely be some opportunity there — he's a play away from getting in the starting lineup if Brown gets hurt.

A rangy athlete who has been branded as “Syd 2.0”, Bailey is likely an important piece to the present and future of the Illini’s defense despite being one of the final signees in the Illini’s 2022 class.

“Ironic how the world works in recruiting,” Bielema said. “He may have been one of our last signees, but I would predict when his time is up there’s probably going to be 32 teams that ask a lot of questions about him in the end."

Tyson Rooks, cornerback

Rooks, from St. Simons Island, Ga., has great length at 6-foot-3 and is still getting acclimated to football after playing just one year in high school.

Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said he would use four corners this season, and Rooks has been in the mix with veterans Devon Witherspoon, Taz Nicholson, Terrell Jennings and Tyler Strain. Henry likes his tools and said he was excited about Rooks’ potential during fall camp.

"For a guy to be 6-foot-3 and move like he’s 5-9 is special,” Henry said. "I don’t want to jump ahead of myself, but Tyson is extremely talented. … From practice one until now it is night and day. I mean, he’s gotten significantly better. He’s got some confidence. He has what nobody else has in the room. He’s 6-3, weighed in at 194 this morning, (and is) probably the fastest DB to be completely honest with you."

Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker

Jacas, of Port Lucie., Fla., was a two-time state wrestling champion in high school, and that skill set has him climbing the depth chart at outside linebacker.

Those wrestling skills came into play in surprising fashion when a skirmish broke out between Jacas and freshman tight end Henry Boyer at the beginning of summer conditioning. That was quickly smoothed over and now Jacas is in the mix to be on the two-deep behind Seth Coleman, Ezekiel Holmes and Alec Bryant.

Linebackers coach Kevin Kane and Bielema have both praised his strength and size, but his attention to detail could also be an important factor to get him some rotational snaps this fall.

"Any detail you give him, he gets it right,” Bielema said. "... I couldn't say enough good things about him. Him and Matt Bailey would probably be the two leading candidates for freshmen to play on defense for sure."

Shawn Miller, wide receiver

Miller’s chances at playing time took a hit after an injury in spring ball sidelined him, but he’s cleared and back practicing.

Outside of Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington, there isn’t anyone else who has caught a whole lot of passes for the Illini left on the roster at receiver. The group was part of a passing attack that struggled at times in 2021.

Pat Bryant and Brian Hightower will be in the mix on the outside with transfer wideout Jonah Morris, but Miller, out of Chandler, Ariz., could find himself on the field as the season progresses.

“Shawn Miller is a very impressive player and a guy we’re really excited to have in,” Bielema said during the spring.

Ashton Hollins and Hank Beatty, wide receivers

When Hollins and Beatty were getting to know each other once they got on campus, one of the first things they did was throw the football around.

Both were used to throwing while playing quarterback in high school, but now they’re switching over to becoming pass catchers for the Illini.

Beatty, from Rochester, has offensive star Isaiah Williams ahead of him at slot receiver and will compete with transfer Kody Case, but he’s had some playing time with the first team and has made a quick transition after being named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in Illinois in 2021.

Hollins, out of Lucedale, Miss., is still raw as an outside receiver, but his athleticism and pass-catching talent has put him in the mix with others on the outside.