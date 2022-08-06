Watch now: GCMS grad Bryce Barnes moving up depth chart for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — When Bryce Barnes got a start with the first team on the defensive line in April, it was a nice reward after years of moving all over the field.

Barnes started as a walk-on tight end after a standout career at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and switched over to defensive line, then to outside linebacker last season as a backup while earning a scholarship.

He went back to the defensive line in the spring and got an opportunity with Keith Randolph injured at the end of spring practice. There he started opposite Johnny Newton as a defensive end, and will likely get a good portion of rotational snaps behind Newton and Randolph.

"It was a good learning experience," Barnes said. "Keith went down with his thumb injury, so you know the next man up mentality. Just getting those reps I think is only going to push me in the right direction to be a better player and better teammate."

The three-technique spot is a likely home for Barnes for his next two seasons with his athleticism and size.

"It's a natural position for him," defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said. "And for him, he was 240 (pounds), I would say last year during the season, and now he's about to 285 pushing 285 to 290. The good news is he's at that weight, but he's maintaining his strength. ... So we're impressed with where he is, but he also brings that extra dynamic in the pass rush."

Because of all the positional movement and acting almost as a utility man, Barnes hasn’t gotten as much time learning his specific role in Ryan Walters' defense.

Barnes, like Alex Philstrom and other contributors, has moved up the depth chart through Illinois’ robust walk-on program under Bret Bielema, a former walk-on lineman at Iowa.

Once a two-sport high school star just 30 minutes away from campus, Barnes has climbed up the ladder to be an important contributor to the Illini’s defense.

Randolph has been getting some limited snaps at nose guard, so if he is moved over Barnes would be in line to start. Verdis Brown, Calvin Avery and transfers Raashan Wilkins and TeRah Edwards will all get a crack at the nose guard role this fall.

"Our program is built on guys like Bryce," Jamison said. "Guys like him who can work their tails off and put themselves in the rotation, maybe a starting opportunity and push for a starting role. He has an opportunity to start this year. And so having a guy like that, like Bryce, who can work his way to a starting role, that's the foundation of our winning culture moving forward."

'Sky is the limit' for McCray

Running back Josh McCray took some Big Ten opponents by surprise as a true freshman who got significant run behind Chase Brown in Illinois’ offense last season.

McCray is a physical presence at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, but he could be seen returning punts at practice, showing his movement ability and elusiveness.

He had breakout games of 156 yards against Purdue and 142 yards against Penn State, a promising start despite still getting up to speed on the college game.

"Josh is a natural football player," running backs coach Corey Patterson said. "A lot of times, you may feel like it's something that he doesn't catch. But when the ball is snapped, he has great instincts to kind of make things happen. But now you start to see him understand the things that he's making happen."

It was a promising start for McCray, who also has a bright future down the road once Brown moves on.

"The sky's the limit for Josh, but he's got to come in prepared every day and continue to develop you'll all see where he goes," Patterson said. "I'll be happy to see where he goes too."