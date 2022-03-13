Watch now: Fourth-seeded Illinois will face Chattanooga in first round

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was placed as a No. 4 seed in the South region by the NCAA selection committee on Selection Sunday and will open the tournament against No. 13 seed Chattanooga on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Chattanooga went 28-7 in the Southern Conference this season and punched its ticket with an overtime buzzer-beater in the final of the conference tournament.

Chattanooga guard Malachai Smith leads the team with 20.1 points per game and 3.1 assists per game. Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa leads the team with 7.0 boards and 1.1 blocks per game.

The other matchup in Illinois' four-team "pod" is 5-seed Houston and 12-seed UAB. Those teams also play in Pittsburgh.

If Illinois advances it would play the winner of that game in the round of 32 on Sunday.

The top two seeds in the South region are No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 seed Villanova. Illinois would be in line to play them in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 if it advances to the second weekend for the first time under Brad Underwood.

