Watch now: Former quarterback Isaiah Williams shines in first game at wide receiver for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Ever since Isaiah Williams switched from quarterback to wide receiver in the spring, Illinois’ coaching staff raved about his dynamic play-making ability at his new position.

In a 30-22 home win over Nebraska in first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema’s debut on Saturday, Williams proved that the high praise he received wasn’t a fluke. Illinois moved him all over the field, resulting in a team-high six catches for 41 yards and one touchdown in his first game as a receiver.

“It’s just kind of an aura an energy that he has. I don’t want to give out his personal business, but he’s made some commitments in his personal life that you’ve just seen his glow get even bigger and better,” Bielema said. “I told (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) probably about two weeks into fall camp, ‘Let’s do some fun things with him. Let’s do some things and put him in positions that people are gonna have to worry about where he’s at.’ I think he’s a guy you can game plan around offensively.”

Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter from backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski, who transferred from Rutgers to Illinois in the spring. Sitkowski replaced starter Brandon Peters after Peters was sacked and injured in the first quarter.

The touchdown pass Sitkowski threw to Williams functioned more like a run since Williams did most of the work. With Sitkowski in the shotgun, Williams motioned over from the right side of the field and when the ball was snapped to him, Sitkowski tossed it ahead to Williams as Williams crossed his face and the 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman easily out ran the Huskers’ defenders to the left side of the end zone.

“It felt good. It was just the beginning of something new,” Williams said of his first career receiving touchdown. “Hopefully I can score a lot of touchdowns this year.”

Earlier in the third quarter, Williams almost scored another receiving touchdown on a 14-yard reception from Sitkowski. However, as he wiggled his weigh up the visiting sideline, he stepped out of bounds at the Nebraska 5-yard line while juking two Huskers defenders and essentially walking into the end zone.

“I had a feeling like I was too close (to the sideline),” Williams said with a sly smile. “I ain’t save myself enough room, but yeah I kind of knew I was out. But at the same time, I was just like, ‘Finish the run just in case.’”

Williams wasn’t the only player with a near-touchdown for the Illini on Saturday. In fact, the 1-yard touchdown Williams did score wouldn’t have been possible without Deuce Spann, who made a spectacular grab one play prior. The redshirt freshman is listed as quarterback on Illinois’ roster but said he’s also been practicing as a receiver.

He showed off his soft hands by hauling in a 45-yard over-the-shoulder catch for the first catch of his career and was just inches away from remaining inbound for a score.

“It felt good because this is my first time actually making a big play in college, so it really felt good,” Spann said.

Williams has nicknamed Spann, “Big Play Deuce” and added that “there’s more to come” for his fellow redshirt freshman.

Sitkowski believes the same can be said for his main receiver Saturday.

“The day I got here, I couldn’t believe it. He’s electric,” Sitkowski said of Williams. “What he can do route running, what can do with the ball, he’s amazing.

“I really think he’s one of the best receivers in America.”

