Watch now: Former Illinois star Kofi Cockburn notches pair of double-doubles at NBA Combine

Former Illinois star and two-time All-American Kofi Cockburn is on the bubble of being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After he participated in scrimmages and testing at the NBA Draft combine Thursday and Friday in Chicago with 82 other NBA Draft hopefuls, his stock is likely improving. Cockburn said during the press conference Friday that he has yet to have discussions with any NBA teams.

"That's one of my obstacles, proving people wrong," Cockburn said. "I feel like my game translates to the next level."

Cockburn had double-doubles in each of his scrimmages with 11 points and 13 rebounds in the first, and 19 points and 11 rebounds in the second, showing similar physical dominance to his time with the Illini. Cockburn was 7-for-8 from the field in the second scrimmage on Friday.

Cockburn unsurprisingly stood out in the physical measurement portion at the combine.

He was the heaviest player in the combine at 293 pounds, nearly 30 more than the second-highest participant, but that was mostly muscle mass with Cockburn registering at 8.2% body fat. That showed a transformation over his three years in Champaign working with strength coach Adam Fletcher.

Cockburn was the fourth-tallest player at the combine at 7-feet in shoes, and had the fourth-longest wingspan at 7-feet-4.25 inches.

The knock on Cockburn as a prospect, and the reason he is on the bubble of being one of the 58 selections in June, are his lateral movement skills on defense. Those were the only areas Cockburn struggled at the combine.

He had the third-slowest lane agility time, though his time was ahead of fellow Big Ten center prospect Trevion Williams.

That foot speed forced the Illini to play a lot of drop coverage on defense. In an NBA that likes to switch and have quick defenders in ball screens, that makes Cockburn a tough fit.

Cockburn did show good explosiveness in the sprint and vertical drills, running in a straight line and jumping as high as many wing prospects and being on par with less explosive guards like Georgetown's Aminu Muhammed or UCLA's Johnny Juzang.

Cockburn made 14-of-25 mid-range jumpers in a shooting drill and missed his only attempted a 3 in the second scrimmage. The mid-range shooting was a good development for Cockburn, who will need to score outside of the paint at the next level.

