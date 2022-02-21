Watch now: Former Illinois fan favorite Giorgi Bezhanishvili returns to watch his old team

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When the buzzer sounded at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Kofi Cockburn had an old friend anxiously awaiting him.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili and the Illini’s star center raced toward each other and got together for a friendly handshake after Cockburn put up 27 in a victory over the Spartans. It was a warm welcome for Bezhanishvili in his reunion he Illini after going pro last spring.

“I love Giorgi. Giorgi was my roommate before he left, and we built a really great bond,” Cockburn said. “If you know, you know.”

It was the first time Bezhanishvili has returned to see the Illini this season — he made the drive down on a off day with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, to see the Illini.

He got to see firsthand the program’s continued resurgence from the time he was a freshman and the team went 12-21 to being a No. 1 seed and Big Ten Tournament champion in his final season. Now, Illinois is in contention for a regular season conference crown.

“Oh my god. We put so much hard work into this place, into this program,” Bezhanishvili said. “Just to see how successful they are — I had no doubt, I mean there’s no question that they will be successful this year and years to come. It’s always great to see. I always follow them. My mom is watching the game right now. I always follow them. I always talk to them. There’s so much love there.”

Bezhanishvili opted for a pro career after last season and got multiple workouts with NBA teams before going undrafted and signing an Exhibit-10 deal with the Nuggets and joining their G-League affiliate. In 16 regular season games in Grand Rapids he’s averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists with three double-doubles.

He also had to stay in Champaign during the COVID pandemic and went awhile without seeing his family, and when he went pro he opted to stay in the G-League instead of going back overseas to continue to pursue an NBA career.

“In a way it was hard, but at the same time, I’ve been living in the states for four years now all on my own,” Bezhanishvili said. “I kind of got used to it. I also have a goal in front of me of what I really want to achieve and what’s best to do for that and just try to do that.”

After traveling to the U.S, Bezhanishvili said getting a college offer served like a pro contract to him. He didn’t celebrate too much after getting his contract and got to work with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in training camp in Denver.

After moving overseas to play in high school and college, the move to being a professional wasn’t as much of a shock, but he learned more about controlling his life off the court.

“To really control everything on your own: Your food, your diet, your workouts, how much extra work you put in, when do you rest, how do you rest? Everything is in your control entirely,” Bezhanishvili said. “In college, you have so much help and stuff like that. Now, you’re really just on your own and focus on how good you’ll be.”

From moving to New Jersey from Austria to being outside the top-300 in his class to having a diminishing role with the Illini over his career, a pro career has been quite the feat.

“From there, just how my journey took off and where I’m at now it’s very, very crazy and I’m just going to keep going and keep writing the story,” Bezhanishvili said.

