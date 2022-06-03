Watch now: Former Illini Tavon Wilson continues to impact youth with event in Decatur

DECATUR — Tavon Wilson wore his Super Bowl ring for the first time Thursday night.

At St. John’s Lutheran Church, the former Illini safety and Super Bowl XLIX champ with the Patriots took the ring out of the box and had it glimmering on his finger as he smiled, answering questions from local kids and families about his NFL career alongside former NFL player and Decatur native Brit Miller.

Yes, he played with Tom Brady. Bill Belichick is also apparently a lot friendlier in person.

After a 10-year NFL career, one Wilson is hoping to continue by signing with a team as a free agent this fall, unboxing the ring was a subtle triumph — one of many for someone who has overcome a lot to get to where he is. Wilson was the first from his family to attend college. His decade in the NFL is longer than most players last.

Wilson lost both of his parents during his childhood — his father was a victim of gun violence and his mother drowned when he was 12. That meant Wilson grew up with his grandparents in Washington D.C.

“A lot of things could have went left or could've went right,” Wilson said. “The ball bounced my way a few times. And so I always look back on it."

His grandmother worked multiple jobs — as a daycare teacher and working in the local hospital, among others. She also sold candy to help raise money for his sports camps and for their family.

"She's my hero," Wilson said. "It wasn't one of those things where my grandmother told me exactly everything along every step of the way, but she had a way of teaching me through my mistakes, helping me through my mistakes, and just showing me what hard work looks like. Growing up, my grandmother was able to work two, three jobs, whatever she had to do to make ends meet for us and make sure that she provided the best life for me. I'm grateful for that."

Wilson talked to some families in similar situations at an event hosted by the Northwest Community Fund’s Family Investment Program. The program is described as “a program that works with families that are trying to progress to self-sufficiency”.

Local children took pictures with Wilson and got a chance to hold his Super Bowl ring. They also got a chance to meet someone who has become an NFL veteran and has been described as a role model ever since his days in college.

“It’s not something that appeared,” Lee Ann Cleary said, “It’s been that way forever.”

Cleary had a nephew at Illinois at the same time as Wilson who became his roommate, so the Clearys and Wilson became close. Wilson said they are now considered part of his family.

Wilson considers working with families and foundations a calling. He’s worked with the T.R.I.G.G.E.R project in the D.C. area, founded by high school friend and former North Carolina State Basketball player Tia Bell.

That work, and events like the one in Decatur where Wilson continues to be a role model, will shift more into focus as the end of his playing days near.

"I want to impact people," Wilson said, "I think that's it. I think God put me on this earth to impact people — show people that there is hope and that they can do whatever they want with themselves. I'm a living testimony of that."

That work is traced back to the beginning of his career as well. On the second night of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson was talking to his former little league football team. He wasn’t given a combine invite and was expected to be a late-round pick.

Then he got a call.

"My granddad called me and told me to come to the house; he really believed that I was going to be drafted in the second round," Wilson said.

Around 10 minutes after Wilson left the local event and got home, he got the call. He was on the phone with the New England Patriots as a second-round selection that was surprising to many, including an ESPN telecast that didn’t have any notes on Wilson prepared.

It was another triumph, albeit a surprising one. Through that journey, Wilson has been impacting people. Thursday night in Decatur was another example of that.

"He is just a very impactful, positive role model who has overcome tragic situations and has a positive way to show you can become and do whatever you set your mind to, and dreams happen," Amy Schnieder, director of the Northeast Community Fund's Family Investment Program, said.

