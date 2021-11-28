Watch now: Flu-ridden Illinois takes on Notre Dame

CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood would have preferred to push his team on Saturday and push them hard.

Instead, with an 8 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Notre Dame looming Monday at the State Farm Center, Underwood gave his team the day off.

“We’ve definitely got the flu bug going around. We did not practice yesterday (Saturday) with everything going on and going around,” Underwood said Sunday. “Never in my 35 years have we not practiced because of that. We’re all in a tough spot.

“You’ve got to figure out your risk/reward. If everybody’s healthy, yesterday is a great day to grind them mentally and get after them. There was no reward in doing that. We didn’t have enough bodies. I have no clue what my starting lineup will be tomorrow.”

Underwood, whose team is 4-2 and ranked 14th nationally, would have liked to iron out the wrinkles from a 94-85 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

“We didn’t play with very much passion. We were extremely soft the other night, as soft as any team in the history of my career at that (defensive) end of the floor,” said Underwood. “We got our chest caved in. We’ve got to solve that. We’ve got to dive on the floor for loose balls. We’ve got to play meaner, nastier, tougher.”

What did work against Rio Grande Valley was finding center Kofi Cockburn, who scored a career-high 38 points while connecting on 15 of 19 shots.

On the surface, that would appear to be a relatively straightforward task.

After all, the preseason All-American is hard to miss at 7-foot, 285 pounds, he’s usually located in close proximity to the basket and he knows what to do with the ball when he gets it.

Yet when two — and sometimes three — of the five opposing players on the court are focused on preventing the ball from reaching Cockburn’s hands, that adds a considerable degree of difficulty.

Illini point guard Da’Monte Williams was able to find Cockburn on Friday with eight assists, but so was reserve forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk with six.

“Ben is a stud,” Cockburn said. “You tell him to do something, he’s going to get the job done.”

Notre Dame is 3-2 with wins over Cal State-Northridge, High Point and Chaminade and losses to St. Mary’s (Calif.) and Texas A&M.

“They have a veteran team and (Coach) Mike (Brey) does an unbelievable job,” Underwood said. “They have great size and they shoot the ball extremely well. If you let them catch and shoot, it’s probably going in.”

Dane Goodwin, a 6-6 junior, averages 15,0 points and 5.8 rebounds with 6-9 senior Paul Atkinson Jr. at 14.2 and 6.6, respectively. Blake Wesley, a 6-5 freshman, adds 10.8 points off the bench.

“The freshman is a very talented player. Mike does a great job moving him around,” said Underwood. “He gives them tremendous punch off the bench. They will challenge our defensive principles in some of the actions they run.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Dainja to transfer in

Former Baylor player Dain Dainja announced Friday he will join the Illinois roster.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Dainja will be eligible to practice with the Illini beginning with the spring semester but will not be able to play until the 2022-23 season.

Dainja, a Minneapolis native who was a four-star recruit out of high school, did not play last season during Baylor’s national championship season.

He had seen nine minutes of action over three games this season before entering the transfer portal.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.