Watch now: Five-star guard Kylan Bosewell commits to Arizona over Illinois, UNLV

Kylan Boswell, a five-star guard and Champaign native, committed to Arizona over Illinois on Monday.

Boswell is the No. 13 ranked player according to 247sports and the No. 11 player according to its composite rankings. Boswell went to Urbana Middle School before playing high school basketball at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

Arizona was the winner over finalists Illinois and UNLV, and it was another miss for a five-star for the Illini. Brad Underwood has yet to land a five-star player since taking over in Champaign.

Illinois is still without a recruit in the 2023 class. It has three four-stars in the 2022 class with wing Ty Rodgers and a guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. It also has former four-star recruit Dain Dainja coming in as a transfer next season. It will need guard depth in future classes with the departure of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams after this season.

Underwood has gotten seven top-100 players in the past five classes from 2018-22, with Ayo Dosunmu being the highest ranked as the No. 32 player in the 2018 class. That's progress from where the Illini had been previously, but nailing down five-star players like Bosewell is the next step forward for the program on the recruiting trail.

