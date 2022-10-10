Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense

CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter.

Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory.

Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out. It mitigated the damage of three Illinois turnovers to just three points on the ensuing drives, and on a night where points were at a premium that proved to be the difference along with the right leg of Fabrizio Pinton.

In a 9-6 win that was the first for Illinois over Iowa since 2008, the defense stood strong when it needed to.

“We have the best fire department in the history of the United States,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Our defense just continues to come out and put out fires left and right and don’t bat an eye.”

That’s something the Illinois defense has done all season. Illinois has turned it over 12 times, but the defense has allowed six total points on the ensuing drives.

"Call the fire department when you need the fire to be put out and we'll be coming," linebacker Tarique Barnes said.

The biggest defining trait of the Illini’s turnaround is the performance of the defense. It led the nation in scoring defense, yards per play allowed and kept its opponent out of the end zone for the fourth straight home game.

Iowa had five three-and-outs and 13 first downs on 13 drives. Only two of those drives had more than two first downs.

There was a fair amount of ineptitude with the Iowa offense, but for another week the Illini defense continued its dominance at home. In 240 minutes at home, no opponent has gotten into the end zone. Illinois is the only team in the country that can make that claim.

Two years ago, Illinois allowed 80 combined points against Iowa and Wisconsin in a COVID-shortened season. This year those teams combined for 16 points.

"We've all grown from those points," Barnes said. "And I think that now we're accustomed to if things happen, something changes, anything, we have to go out there and be at our best."

This run for the defense is a culmination of the improvement under coordinator Ryan Walters. In his first year last season, the defense started the moniker of being the fire department. That confidence has been on display this season.

“I feel like across the board it’s what’s expected,” Barnes said. “It's what we feel like we should be doing. I don’t think it surprises anyone out there on the field that we put it out because it’s what we said we’re going out there to do.”

Points will likely be hard to come by next week as well, when the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense in Minnesota visits Illinois in Champaign.

It will be the fifth of seven home games, with the question lingering: Will Illinois keep up this streak of keeping opponents out of the end zone at home?

"100% I believe we can," Barnes said. "Especially at home. I think that was a big thing that we talked about was us just winning out at home. Protecting our stadium and I think we've been doing a great job at that. ... I think that's a great testament to what we're capable of and what we've been doing."