Watch now: Final exams completed, Illinois takes on Saint Francis

CHAMPAIGN — A week off from game competition has meant a productive stretch on the practice floor for the University of Illinois basketball team.

Final exam week ended Friday for the Illini, who play their first game since a Dec. 11 loss to Arizona on Saturday in a noon nonconference game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the State Farm Center.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

“We tried to be sensitive to their time schedules and academic loads,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Friday. “When we were on the court, it was very competitive and very intense. Accountability was demanded. It helped refocus us in certain areas.”

The 7-3 Illini were able to take new strides or progress in practice, according to their coach.

“We’ve had a lot of sickness and injury and so many games in a quick amount of time,” said Underwood. “That didn’t allow us to get better and get tougher and do the things you normally do in November. This was the first week in a long time I felt like we could stack days on top of each other and we did that. I was excited to see us grow in those ways.”

That does not, however, include point guard Andre Curbelo. A concussion and neck issues have been given as reasons Curbelo hasn’t played since Nov. 23.

“It’s a process. We’re not going to snap our fingers and say he’s back,” Underwood said. “We’ll continue to pray for his continued development and getting better. When they give us the go ahead we’ll move forward.”

Alfonso Plummer has been a revelation at shooting guard with a 16.7 scoring average and 21 or more points in six straight games. The graduate student transfer from Utah had a combined 25 points in his first four games for the Illini.

“We knew we was elite, but he’s elite at more than we thought,” said Underwood. “He’s not just a shooter, he’s a really good scorer. He’s bought into our culture of work. That’s why he’s had so much success.”

Plummer is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range and has not missed a free throw in 31 attempts.

Saint Francis is based on Loretto, Pa., and was picked eighth in the Northeast Conference’s preseason poll. The Red Flash sport a 4-5 record.

“They are a very good offensive team and will challenge our (defensive) principles,” Underwood said. “They’re an old team with a lot of experience. They have very big, physical guards who can get downhill and score. Their four man (6-foot-6 senior Myles Thompson) is a matchup nightmare.”

A 6-9 senior, Mark Flagg leads Saint Francis at 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per outing. Ramir Dixon-Conover, a 6-3 senior, adds 14.4 points, 6-4 sophomore Ronell Giles Jr. 13.3 and Thompson 11.3.

Title teams to be honored

Illinois will salute its 2001 and ’02 Big Ten Conference champions Saturday at halftime. Players from those teams will be available for postgame autographs.

“Those teams were phenomenal,” said Underwood. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted this job. Illinois basketball is special.”

