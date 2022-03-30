Watch now: Early enrollees making impression in Illinois football spring camp

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football got its first full recruiting cycle with coach Bret Bielema this spring. Some of those commitments have already enrolled in the spring and are looking to make an immediate impact.

The Illini have 10 early enrollees from the 2022 class in addition to Power 5 transfers Tommy Devito and Terah Edwards. DeVito is the favorite to start at quarterback while Edwards will add depth and compete for snaps on the defensive line.

Junior college transfers Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams will also compete for snaps immediately on the offensive line with some open spots there, but with transfer players an immediate impact is expected.

With early enrollees who are forgoing their final semester of high school, that’s not always the case, but there are some true freshmen who could get a leg up and earn some complementary roles.

Running back Aidan Laughery, a three-star recruit from Gibson City, is the highest-ranked high school recruit of the Illini’s 2022 class, and he made an impression in the weight training cycle before spring practice.

“He’s a twitchy and explosive athlete and a great addition to what we do in out weight room and in this facility,” strength coach Tank Wright said.

Like most early freshmen, there are veterans like Chase Brown and Jordan McCray who will take a lot of snaps ahead of them, but hitting the ground early could help them earn backup roles and still see the field early.

McCray is an example of a freshman back who got carries early, and there will be room for a lot of rushers in an Illini offense that figures to be run-heavy.

“Aidan Laughery, especially, he could really be a change-up back,” Bielema said. “He’s probably as quick a player as we have in our program and he couples that with he’s probably one of our fastest players”.

Another one of the high ranked freshmen is linebacker Jared Badie. The outside linebacker competition is open after the departures of Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay.

Badie has good size and length at 6-foot-5, and will have stiff competition from Alec Bryant, a sit-out transfer last season from Virginia Tech, Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes among others. But there will likely be supplementary roles open behind whoever wins the starting job, which means Badie will have a good chance for some kind of snaps.

“His work ethic and how he goes about it, he’s on a mission right now to try to get some stuff accomplished,” outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “You don’t see that very often from what should be a senior in high school. He has been extremely driven. He knows exactly what he wants to do and he’s asking all the right questions. He’s what we thought he was going to be coming in so far. He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to develop. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

The other wide open position is receiver, which leaves the door open for younger players. Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington will play big roles similar to last season, but there is an opening behind them.

Early enrollees Shawn Miller and Eian Pugh are options there with a bunch of other young receivers. Miller came from IMG Academy in Florida as a three-star while Pugh has put on 14 pounds of muscle since getting on campus, according to Bielema.

“They’re good. They’re mature,” wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “They come in and try to learn it. They’re still getting their feet wet. Their heads are spinning a little bit right now. They’re doing a good job of coming in and battling and competing every day."

With all of those options, expect some true freshman to earn some snaps next fall even though it likely will be in a reserve role.

