Watch now: Despite UTSA loss, Illinois' James McCourt 'kicked himself into history'

CHAMPAIGN — Although it's not the outcome Illinois wanted Saturday with a 37-30 home loss to UTSA, first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema made sure to give James McCourt his credit.

The team wouldn't have even had the chance to go for a last-second, game-tying touchdown pass without its standout kicker.

"One of the things that gets lost in this performance, kind of disappointed he didn't get anything (as far as) Big Ten recognition, but James McCourt kicked himself into history on Saturday," Bielema said Monday. "But as is the case, you don't hear about those through defeat."

The accomplishment Bielema was referring to is McCourt drilling 52- and 53-yard field goals in the third quarter and fourth quarter, respectively, to move past former star kicker Chase McLaughlin for the most 50-yard field goals in Illinois history.

McLaughlin, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, made five 50-yard field goals in his college career, compared to six for McCourt. The sixth-year senior drilled another 32-yarder with 1:55 left in the game to make it a one-possession contest before UTSA ultimately pulled out the win.

"He obviously is a very special player," Bielema said in his postgame press conference Saturday.

Since Bielema's hiring in December, McCourt and standout punter Blake Hayes, the 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year, have been nicknamed "The Lads" because they were born in Ireland and Australia, respectively.

McCourt was not available to the media after Saturday's loss, but the other half of the dynamic duo spoke highly of his close friend and teammate.

"Coming off that (55-yard) miss last week, I was really proud of him and the way he bounced back," Hayes said Saturday. "He's got that leg, he's got that ability to come in from 50 yards and deliver a field goal. ... Kid works tremendously hard and he visualizes making those."

Injury update

Sixth-year senior Brandon Peters entered the season as Illinois' starting quarterback but only played 14 snaps against Nebraska before being knocked out of that Week 0 contest with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury.

Artur Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer, replaced Peters and led the Illini to a season-opening victory. He took the reins again and made his first Illinois start in Saturday's narrow loss to UTSA, throwing a career-high three touchdown passes, but whether he or Peters starts at Virginia this upcoming Saturday remains to be seen.

"Obviously Brandon Peters, I'm sure, is the big question everybody's asking," Bielema said Monday. "He didn't go though practice drills last week, but he will this week. Whether or not he's available Saturday is to be determined. He isn't fully cleared to take contact."

Bielema also provided updates on a few other injured players, including defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. The redshirt freshman recorded the second sack of his career in the first quarter against UTSA but exited the game later that period with a leg injury.

"We still haven't had a final determination with Keith," Bielema said. "Obviously a good player, nothing significant. He's not gone for the season but just a matter of how well his body recovers to come back for us this week or the following weeks thereafter."

Illinois' running back room is banged up, too.

Sophomore Chase Brown, the team's leading rusher last year, and East Carolina transfer Chase Hayden combined for nine carries for 36 yards in the season opener but did not play Saturday against UTSA. Brown missed the game with an undisclosed injury, but Bielema expects him to return this upcoming Saturday at Virginia.

Hayden was seen in a walking boot last week but could make his return against the Cavaliers as well.

"Chase (Hayden) unfortunately last Thursday, the first time in my head coaching career, got stepped on and (it) affected his (right) ankle so he was unable to go Saturday, but there's a really strong possibility he'll come (back) this week," Bielema said.

Freshman debut

The absence of Brown and Hayden cleared the way for running back Josh McCray to make his college debut against UTSA. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound true freshman was subbed in at the 11:31 mark of the second quarter and immediately ripped off a nine-yard run to jump-start the Illini's offense.

The team eventually scored later that drive on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sitkowski to wide receiver Deuce Spann.

McCray finished the night with five carries for 16 yards.

"He gives us something totally different," offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said Monday. "He is a freshman, but with his size out there and his girth, and running up the middle and even on the outside, we're very excited with where he was at in his first appearance for us, and moving forward he'll keep getting the ball more."

