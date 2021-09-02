Watch now: Defensive back Quan Martin settles into 'STAR' position for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois' players and coaches were asked about their new defensive scheme ahead of their season opener against Nebraska last week, the answer was usually some variation of "wait and see."

The Illini wanted to use the element of surprise to their advantage in coach Bret Bielema's debut, and when their defense was finally unveiled, it resulted in a 30-22 victory over the Huskers.

Save for a 75-yard touchdown run, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was held in check, while Illinois defensive back Quan Martin lurked in the defensive secondary. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior started at the "STAR" position for the Illini, meaning that he served as a hybrid between cornerback and safety when the team used a nickel package featuring five or six defensive backs.

In layman's terms, Martin's responsibility as the STAR is to do a little bit of everything in the defensive secondary, whether it's dropping back in coverage or zeroing in on the run. He finished with five tackles against Nebraska and enjoyed being used in a variety of ways.

"You gotta kind of talk a lot more, get guys lined up. You gotta be able to adjust to (different offensive) formations," Martin said Wednesday. "It's a big responsibility, and coach (Ryan Walters) believes in me to play that spot, so I took on the challenge."

Recommended for you…

Walters, the Illini's defensive coordinator, has been building the team's new defense since he was hired in January. Prior to the season opener, he mentioned that versatility would be a key factor for whoever played the STAR position, and perhaps no Illinois defensive back has displayed that more in their career than Martin.

Martin, who was a standout safety at Lehigh Acres High School in Florida, started eight games at cornerback as a true freshman in 2018. He started five more games at cornerback in 2019 before switching back to safety at the tail-end of the season, and he remained at that position last year.

Throughout his college career, Martin has proven he can excel anywhere in the defensive secondary. He's racked up 108 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 31 games with the Illini.

"They (all) kind of complement each other," Martin said. "At STAR you're out there in space, just like corner you're out in space. And being at safety, it's just all the same really. I'm pretty comfortable being at all three positions."

Walters said he was impressed with Martin's performance against Nebraska, and expects him to continue growing at the STAR position as the Illini prepare to host the University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday.

"He covers like a corner, he's big like a safety," Walters said Monday. "I think we can utilize him in a lot of different things schematically."

First sack

Nebraska coach Scott Frost admitted that he was thrown off by Illinois' defensive scheme last week. Instead of using an odd front with three defensive linemen, the Illini often used even fronts with two or four defensive linemen.

“It was all a guessing game for us," Frost said in his postgame press conference. "Bret’s been a bunch of places, their D-coordinator's been places. Our best guess was they were gonna be a lot like what they were (when Walters was the defensive coordinator) at Missouri and in the spring game and they weren’t.”

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Frost's confusion? Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr.

The 6-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman strip sacked Martinez late in the second quarter, marking the first sack of his college career. The fumble was scooped up by linebacker Calvin Hart. Jr., who ran it back 41 yards for a touchdown just before halftime.

"I just wanted to wrap him up and get him down," said Randolph, who celebrated his 20th birthday Wednesday. "And then I get up and I see everybody running (down the field), and I was like, 'What happened? He fumbled!' It was an exciting moment. My first sack ended up being a strip sack. God just blessed me last weekend."

First touchdown

Randolph wasn't the only Illini player to secure a first against Nebraska. Tight end Luke Ford caught the first touchdown of his college career on a 2-yard pass from quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the third quarter.

"It was surreal," Ford said after the game. "I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' I'm sitting in the end zone and I get up and everybody's smacking the hell out of my helmet. ... It was awesome."

Ford, a Carterville, Illinois, native, was the No. 1 player in Illinois in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He originally committed to Georgia before transferring back to his home state and joining the Illini.

The 6-6, 260-pound junior finished with three catches for 30 yards against the Huskers, including a 19-yard catch on Illinois' first offensive play of the season.

"(We were) able to get him the ball on the first play of the game, just kind of give him some confidence because he is a guy that can do a lot for us in the passing game and the blocking game, too," tight ends coach Ben Miller said. " ... We've got some big time guys we're gonna play against this weekend, and we're gonna have to count on him again."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0