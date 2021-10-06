Watch now: Daniel Barker owns Illinois record for most touchdowns by a tight end

CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Barker made history Saturday in Illinois' 24-14 win over Charlotte, and on any other day he would've been in the spotlight. It just so happens that his teammate, Chase Brown, stole the show with a record-setting performance of his own.

The fourth-year running back rushed for 257 yards — the fourth-most in a single game in program history — highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter.

Brown was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, and deservedly so, but Barker wasn't too shabby either. His 10-yard TD reception in the second quarter set a new record for the most touchdowns by a tight end in Illini history. Barker now has 10 TDs in his college career, breaking a tie with former tight end and eventual Super Bowl champion Ken Dilger, who played at the university from 1991-94.

"I was pretty surprised. When I seen it I was like, 'Wow, man, I got the most touchdowns in Illinois history,'" Barker said. "Records are meant to be broken. That's what I kind of came to Illinois for, to break records. I didn't have no idea, but I went out there and gave it a 110%.

"I want to continue that and push the bar higher for the next one."

Barker said his record-setting grab was one of many "routine catches," but the fourth-year tight end may be selling himself short. Quarterback Brandon Peters actually threw the ball a little bit behind Barker, so although he made it look easy, he still had to rotate and pluck it out of the air just before two Charlotte defenders closed in on the play.

Barker, who is soft-spoken and reserved with the media, showed some of his personality after making the contested grab in the end zone. When he ran over to the sideline to celebrate with his teammates, Barker took his helmet off and held one hand up to his ear and another out in front of him and pretended that he was DJing.

"He's definitely a dog. He's a goof, too," wide receiver Casey Washington said. "He's definitely a character, but he's always himself. It might be a little different on interviews, but he's always himself and he always has a smile on his face."

Of Barker's 10 TDs, the Florida native said his favorite one was at Penn State last year. In that game, he turned a bubble screen into a 38-yard score and celebrated by shaking his butt in the end zone.

"I was able to show something totally different that nobody even thought I had in my game," Barker said. "For me to take a bubble to the house as a tight end? That really stood out to me."

Washington said none of the players, including Barker, were aware that he was one score away from making history. But once they were notified, they made sure to show Barker some love.

"We don't even talk about records like that, but when he broke it we were like, 'Wow, that's huge,'" Washington said. "We were excited for him and went ahead and threw some Florida music on in the locker room."

Barker has a team-high three receiving TDs this year, and he intends to put a lot more distance between him and Dilger for the most touchdowns by a tight end in Illini history.

When asked if there's any other records he plans to set, Barker left the door open.

"I'm gonna keep going out there giving it 110%," he said, smiling. "And we'll see once we make the play."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

