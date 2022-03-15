Watch now: Da'Monte Williams finishing his career as Illinois' 'Iron Man'

CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams had a rough introduction to college basketball.

He was fresh off an ACL tear in his senior year of high school. He started work with Illinois, but his first practice was one with extra conditioning. That wasn’t not a good match for someone who hadn’t played in the last year.

“I about passed out,” Williams said. “(Coach Brad Underwood) told me to pack my stuff up and go home, but I didn’t go.”

Now, Williams has been a key cog to the program as a "glue guy" for the past five years and played in more games than any Illini player in the history of the program.

He’ll play his 160th game in an Illinois uniform if the team makes it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, meaning he has a record that could be unbreakable with the extra COVID year of eligibility he got. He’s been the Illini’s iron man, playing in 131 straight games and in 157 of the team’s 158 games over the past five years.

“He was laying on the floor, throwing up, couldn't run," Underwood said. "Then to realize that that dude was going to be a participant in every game we played as a freshman.

"He was that good. He was that impactful. And then to see him five years later most games played. Are you kidding me? I mean what a career. He's the epitome of what I call glue guys."

Williams and Trent Frazier have held the program together over Underwood’s tenure. Illinois has won 20 or more in each of the past three seasons and had NCAA Tournament-level resumes in each of them with COVID taking away the 2020 tournament.

Williams has been present but in the background for each of those seasons. Trent Frazier was the star for the first two seasons, while Ayo Dosunmu then took the reins and became a first-team All-American.

This season, Kofi Cockburn has been the star and put together an All-American season of his own. Williams was the crucial member of the supporting cast during each of those eras that took Illinois from a Big Ten bottomfeeder to being a conference champions and perennial tournament team.

The fifth-year guard’s off-court impact was also crucial. He had a lot to do with getting Cockburn to Illinois in the first place when he visited Champaign.

“Da'Monte was there with me 24/7 on my visit," Cockburn said. "He made me feel loved. He made me feel that I was needed."

Williams has carved out a legacy of his own over the past half-decade in Champaign. His father Frank Williams was a conference player of the year in 2001 and led the Illini to a Big Ten title in his final season.

"I've been there since I was a kid," Williams said. "When Corey (Bradford) and my dad was playing, I'd run around here with high energy — being told to sit down and just kept running. It's home and I just felt comfortable. It's a special place here."

Growing up, Da’Monte became a star player of his own from the Peoria area and he got to bring that boundless energy to Champaign.

He was a top recruit before an ACL tear sidelined him his senior season at Peoria Manual, but he already had committed to join the Illini then.

Williams got to do more than follow in his father’s footsteps in Champaign. He got the program back to the top of the Big Ten, coincidentally also winning a conference title in his final season.

Now he’s set to be in another NCAA Tournament with the Illini. He’s trying to take them to the second weekend of the tournament for the first time in 17 years. Illinois has a chance at that as a No. 4 seed, the same seed as that 2000-2001 team that reached the Sweet 16.

But this isn’t that team, and Da’Monte isn’t his father. He’ll finish off carving his own legacy over these next couple of weeks in March that will be his last as an Illinois player.

"It's something I dreamed about since I was a kid and now I was able to make it come true," Williams said.

