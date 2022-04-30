Watch now: Dain Dainja's offseason transformation setting him up for increased role

CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja is not the same person that walked onto the Illinois campus in January.

Dainja has slimmed down 20 pounds and has gone through a spring semester with strength coach Adam Fletcher where he's gotten results he described as "crazy." He's made strides in all of his strength work and set multiple weight lifting personal bests.

“Man, that process has been crazy ever since I got here,” Dainja said. “The first day I got here, we wrote out a plan for what we’re going to do and we just attacked it ever since I’ve been here. I feel like that’s been the best thing for me ever since I got here, just shaping my body up.

"I feel like I took tremendous steps with that, me and Fletch. I really appreciate Fletch. Every day he’s on me nutrition-wise, stuff I can eat, stuff I can eat late at night. He’s on me all the time about it. Texting me, calling me."

With all three centers from last season's roster gone, that physical transformation will be vital for the Illini. Dainja will need to play big minutes for Illinois and will almost certainly surpass his career total of nine minutes played with Baylor in his first career game in orange and blue.

As a consensus top-100 recruit, Dainja didn't expect to have to redshirt his first year in Waco, Texas. He was around the program and on the scout team when the Bears won the national title in 2020-21. He didn't have the fit at Baylor he envisioned in his sophomore campaign, so he entered the transfer portal.

There he found an old suitor that was a good fit.

“Illinois recruited me in high school," Dainja said. "They kind of knew what I can do. I’m kind of an all-around player. When I got here, I was able to showcase my game. I feel like I’m more comfortable here than the previous school I was at to really be able to play my whole game.”

Brad Underwood has given Dainja glowing reviews and set some lofty expectations for the redshirt sophomore center, comparing him to Purdue big Trevion Williams for his all-around game. That includes passing, shooting and fluidity that are rare for the 6-foot-10, 270-pound frame Dainja possesses.

Dainja will get a chance to operate in a more wide open offense than Illinois ran last season, when it was feeding All-American Kofi Cockburn. Dainja will be a player who can pick-and-pop and operate outside of the post.

The offseason in the shadows playing well on scout team and making a lot of progress physically hasn't done a lot to temper expectations.

“He’s an unbelievable warrior,” Underwood said. “That kid is driven. He wants to be great. He has literally done everything that we have asked him to do from the weight room to the workouts to the nutrition piece. That’s a commitment and a buy-in.

"We’re talking about a high-character guy who hasn’t played a game yet, but goodness has he been tremendous to this point.”

There is still the summer and a whole lot of offseason for Dainja to continue to make strides. He's gotten a taste of what this workout regimen has been like.

“Just by seeing the results and by seeing how much I can do in three, four months, it gave me a whole bunch of motivation," Dainja said. "I feel motivated now. I want to go even harder now that I can see what I can do.”

As a four-star recruit, Dainja didn't necessarily think he'd have to take the long way to get to playing time at the collegiate level, he had plans to set up a professional career. Now he'll have a year with playing time and get a chance to finally take steps toward that.

"Coming out of high school I did think it would only take me a few years and I’d be out," Dainja said. "I’ve always been like that. My progress every day. I’m taking things day by day.”

That line of thinking has been replaced by years of patience. Dainja has bided his time, playing loads of scout team minutes while being behind the scenes for most of his collegiate career. He's worked and waited and become a different person and player.

This new version of Dainja will finally get his chance in Champaign this season. But right now he's just focused on the present.

"I’m not in a rush to go to the next level or anything," Dainja said. "The most important thing to me is getting better every day. I’m more worried about the present. I don’t let things like that get to my head. Whenever the time is right.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.