Watch now: Dain Dainja waiting in the wings for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will likely have a big hole in its frontcourt after this season. A 7-foot, 285-pound hole to be exact.

With the high chances of Kofi Cockburn declaring for the NBA Draft after this season, there is an opportunity for a new face. Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk and Omar Payne have stepped in for Cockburn when he's been injured or suspended this season, but there is another player in the mix in Baylor transfer Dain Dainja.

Dainja played three games this season at Baylor before transferring to Illinois for the spring semester, making him ineligible for the rest of the season. In his sit-out year, he'll be working towards a meaningful role next season.

“It’s really simple. It’s not a complicated deal,” Underwood said. “He’s not going to help us win a game this year. I want him to be in the best shape. I want him to transform his body and then just simply learn about how we go about doing things. There’s a big difference between having a semester where you’re not rushed doing that, or you get them in the summer and then the summer is a sped-up process.”

The sit-out transfers are becoming increasingly less common in college basketball with the increase in graduate transfers and the implementation of a one-time transfer rule by the NCAA last April that lets athletes transfer once without having to sit out a season.

Jacob Grandison sat out a season after transferring from Holy Cross and has been a part of the rotation the past two seasons, moving into a starter's role this year after getting the sit-out season to acclimate himself to the team.

“I love it. Love it. Love it. Love it,” Underwood said. “They’re my favorite type (of transfers), guys that have to sit and actually can learn and work.”

Dainja was a four-star and top-100 prospect with most recruiting services for the class of 2020. He was 70th in the Recruiting Services Consensus Index and 91st in the 247sports composite, two rankings that aggregate a number of rankings from across the country.

He redshirted his freshman season at Baylor, and with his size he projects as a center. Underwood compared him to Purdue big man Trevion Williams as someone who has size and versatility.

“The skill set and then just the physicality,” Underwood said. “Here’s a guy who’s 6-foot-9, he’s got a 7-foot-7 wingspan. Unbelievable shoulders. He’s so broad through his shoulders and his chest. It’s a unique body, and I say that in a really positive way.”

Dainja looks to be a good fit for Underwood's spread offense that likes to operate with four players out on the perimeter and one big inside. He can pass the ball well out of the post and has quick feet inside.

Illinois has run a lot of offense through Cockburn this season with him posting up inside or kicking out to shooters on the perimeter. Dainja doesn't have the same size or strength as Cockburn yet, but his skill set will allow Illinois to continue to be able to run its offense inside out if it wishes.

That skillset is different from Bosmans Verdonk and Payne, who are more traditional big men without as much playmaking ability and who currently operate primarily as role men or options for dump-offs on drives.

“He’s skilled,” Underwood said. “He handles it like a guard. He passes it and just watching him yesterday in our individual workout session with our team … you wouldn’t know if he was right-handed or left-handed watching him. Having a guy that’s skilled, having a guy that can play on the block and score baskets and having a guy who can play out and be an elite passer is truly exciting.”

While Dainja isn't playing, he is doing individual work each day and isn't traveling with the team. He'll also work with the nutrition team to improve conditioning.

“To just have Fletch time, to have scout team time, to learn terminology, to go through individual work every single day,” Underwood said. “…That’s the value of sitting out. It’s pretty big.”

