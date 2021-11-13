Watch now: Curbelo, Frazier return as Illinois overwhelms Arkansas State

CHAMPAIGN — “Belo, Belo,” bellowed University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood toward the far end of the court.

Readying to shoot a second free throw, guard Andre Curbelo turned enough to give his coach an “I’m kind of busy here” smile.

Curbelo — and fellow guard Trent Frazier – were back in uniform for the Illini and their presence was obvious throughout a 92-53 Illinois victory over Arkansas State on Friday at State Farm Center.

“It was great to have Curbelo and Trent back,” Underwood said. “I was really concerned about trying to control their minutes. It’s not easy from a conditioning standpoint to take seven, eight, nine days off. I was pleased with both of them.”

The dynamic sophomore guard who sat out the Illini opener while in concussion protocol, Curbelo announced his return with eye-catching assists on the first two Illinois baskets.

First, Curbelo lobbed a halfcourt alley oop pass to Coleman Hawkins, who slammed home the dunk. Then, Curbelo wrapped a pinpoint pass behind his head for an Omar Payne layup.

“Not many people have the capabilities to do those things. He makes them look pretty easy a lot,” Underwood said of Curbelo. “It is very spectacular. It is very rare.”

Curbelo finished with eight points, seven assists and two steals as the 11th-ranked Illini advanced to 2-0.

“The first game back I felt really good,” he said. “I’m trying to get my rhythm back, my flow back. I felt pretty good, pretty confident. I was out for a few days, but I’m not going to let that take over how I play.”

Curbelo also carried on an occasional first-half conversation with Red Wolves coach Mike Balado.

That exchange boiled over after Curbelo’s driving layup extended an Illini lead that had shrunk to four to 26-16. After looking toward the Arkansas State bench, Curbelo was hit with a technical.

“When you’re going to come out and talk in Spanish, curse at me, talk about my Mom and family, I’m not going to let that take it too far,” said Curbelo, a native of Puerto Rico. “Instead of talking trash, I made that nice, little layup and I blew him a kiss.”

With the first-half clock still showing 6:33, Underwood also picked up a technical while appearing to express his displeasure with Balado’s role in the dialogue with Curbelo. “It’s the coach,” Underwood could be heard imploring shortly before the whistle blew.

“I’m going to stick up for my guy when I think he’s right,” Underwood said. “There was a lot of bantering. We’ve got to get beyond that.”

The Illini outscored Arkansas State 28-10 over the opening half’s final 9:20. Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer sent Illinois into the locker room holding a 48-26 lead.

“That’s a good Arkansas State team. They played hard,” Underwood said. “One of the things I was really impressed with was our effort. We want that to be a recurring theme, our effort and what we do defensively.”

Sophomore Coleman Hawkins paced Illinois with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jacob Grandison added 15 points and Frazier 12.

The Illini grabbed a whopping 24 offensive rebounds while trouncing the Red Wolves 56-32 on the boards.

Marquis Eaton led Arkansas State (1-1) with 15 points. Balado picked up a technical of his own early in the second half.

Illinois preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn sat out the second of a three-game NCAA suspension. Guard Austin Hutcherson remained sidelined with an injury.

Cockburn’s final game in street clothes will be Monday in a 6 p.m. game at Marquette.

