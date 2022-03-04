Watch now: Coleman Hawkins excelling as Illinois' energy guy

CHAMPAIGN — Needing a score to ice the game against Michigan on Sunday, Coleman Hawkins came up big.

The sophomore reserve forward saw Jacob Grandison's jump shot set for the back rim. He ran to the free throw line before the ball bounced right into his arms.

One thought went through his mind after he secured the offensive board.

"Once I got that rebound I said to myself, ‘Good night, Michigan,’" Hawkins said.

Next, Trent Frazier hit his dagger 3, but it was set up by effort plays that have become routine from Hawkins. He knew where the ball was going to beat multiple Wolverines who were trying to box him out.

“It was like stealing somebody’s money,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins was out of the rotation for a long stretch in conference play before the past week where he excelled against Ohio State and Michigan, and also contributed against Penn State. With the emergence of RJ Melendez, he went from a player who started the team's first 10 games to playing only two minutes in the team's Feb. 2 win over Wisconsin.

"I was definitely happy with us winning," Hawkins said. "Just at times — every player goes through wanting more, wanting to be out there and play — whatever game we’re in, a win is a win. I’m definitely happy.”

Hawkins kept working and stayed the course, meeting with coach Brad Underwood to talk through any playing time or role concerns.

“I’m not a quitter,” Hawkins said. “So, I got back in the gym and worked. I just go out there and play with a whole bunch of energy and effort because I don’t like losing."

Now, a recent need for energy, which Hawkins filled with plays like the one against Michigan, and an injury to RJ Melendez gave him a new chance and new life in the rotation.

He's slid in nicely, playing over 25 minutes in each of the past two games before logging 11 against Penn State. He gives the team size and rebounding it has lacked at the four this season while also giving the team a new wrinkle as a stretch-five.

That new five-out set came partially out of desperation, down late against Ohio State without its best player or its coach. That experiment lead to 10 points in 98 seconds and a furious rally that almost gave the Illini a comeback against the Buckeyes.

“Nobody believes in Coleman more than me,” coach Brad Underwood said. “We got a glimpse tonight at Coleman’s talents and you know he wasn’t playing to that level. He was in whatever kind of mental funk he was in. We needed him to get out of it."

Hawkins has been. His athleticism and rebounding have been what allows those five-out lineups to flourish this past week. He has had multiple highlight plays in each of his past three games.

First was a step back midrange jumper shot over Michigan State. Then he sped by an Ohio State big man for a drive and slam during the team's rally along with multiple blocks.

That lead to more minutes against Michigan, where he hit a stepback 3 over a likely All-Conference player in Hunter Dickinson. He also had a tip dunk on his own missed jump shot.

Hawkins said the Michigan State stepback was his favorite.

"I had my all black shoes on and I told Luke (Goode) it gives me Black Air Force energy," he said. "It turns me into a savage."

Hawkins has had a skill set to go with that attitude. He has six assists in his past four games and has been able to feed back-cuts well from the high post.

Those flashes are evidence of a skillset Hawkins has that no one else on this roster possess. At 6-foot-10, Hawkins is a threat to shoot or create off the bounce and hit jump shots off the dribble at times. No one has his combination of his athleticism, size or skill.

“I mean he’s a difference-maker,” Underwood said. “Coleman does all those things. Got an offensive rebound late, he goes to the glass. He’s just an active, long-skill guy and that’s irreplaceable.”

Those flashes have also put him on a couple of 2023 NBA Draft boards. NBADraft.net has him as a second-round pick. He's started to break out, and if he puts those flashes together into consistent play, he can be more than a couple of lifts off the bench when the team hits the postseason.

If he is able to put it all together, he is another player like sixth man guard Andre Curbelo who can take the Illini to another level.

"For us to go where we want to go in March, we need him," Underwood said. "He’s actually been great in the last three or four games. So, we need Coleman Hawkins to be terrific.”

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0