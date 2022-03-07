Watch now: Check out four takeaways from Illinois' Big Ten title win against Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was at center court, but you couldn't see the Illinois coach.

A sea of orange and blue engulfed him and the team with an invasion of fans and students.

"Let the party begin," Underwood said to the crowd.

Truthfully, the party was already underway, and it was 17 years in the making. The Illini finally had a Big Ten title again. For the first time since 1985.

A 74-72 win against Iowa at the State Farm Center capped a dramatic final day in the conference that gave Illinois that distinction. The Illini have the best record in the conference over the past three seasons, and now they finally have hardware to show for it.

"It's been a long time coming," Underwood said.

Wisconsin was upset by then-last place Nebraska hours earlier and the Illini got the break it needed.

"It was a weird day," Underwood said. "A weird, weird day."

Illinois took advantage with a comeback win that put them tied with Wisconsin atop the conference to earn a title share.

Trent Frazier, the face of the rebuild and star of the teams that struggled to start Underwood's tenure, dribbled out the clock after coming up with a loose rebound.

He put his hand up and pointed to the sky. The buzzer sounded. Brad Underwood and his assistants joined for a group hug. Pandemonium ensued with a court storming.

That pandemonium finished off a season where Illinois cut the nets at Lou Henson court after its final game.

"Once the buzzer sounded, I'm just seeing everybody just rush the court," Da'Monte Williams said. "Looking around, I almost got knocked over. I wasn't really paying attention at first."

Here are some takeaways from a night where Illinois got back to the Big Ten's summit.

Frazier, Williams go out on top

The two seniors who have been here for the past five years got the best sendoff imaginable.

Frazier and Williams each played key minutes after careers that started off with rough times.

They've been here through the rebuild — they were freshmen Underwood's first season. They played through the lean years and stuck around while other players transferred or got their scholarship release after John Groce was fired.

Now they have have seen the other side of the team's return to the top of the Big Ten.

"For Trenton and Da'Monte to go out this way, this is why I do this," Underwood said.

Kofi returns to form

When the Illini needed their star most, he was there to answer the call.

Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, his first double-double in five games. He grabbed seven offensive boards, and drew multiple fouls in the paint. He was the most imposing force on the court and the biggest reason Illinois got the win it needed.

"When Kofi plays with that kind of energy, Kofi is the most dominant player in college basketball," Underwood said.

That dominance prompted fans to chant "One more year" while Cockburn cut down the net. It was a thought the junior and likely All-American was considering. He'll have a tough decision to make at year's end whether he returns or goes to play professionally.

"I almost said it, too," Cockburn said. "All the emotion and other things going through my mind in that moment, you know, cutting that net down and just feeling so much pride and happiness. It just felt right."

Hawkins crucial as spot starter

Coleman Hawkins had his most impactful performance in an Illinois uniform, stepping in for an injured Jacob Grandison. He had nine points and 11 rebounds with a pair of blocks and assists in 37 minutes.

Underwood simply couldn't take him off the floor. He helped hold Keegan Murray to 22 points on 7-for-22 shooting and got key rebounds.

He had his lowlights — a couple bad turnovers and a missed dunk — but those were overshadowed quickly by big plays made down the stretch, including a 3 that gave the team the lead for the first time in the second half.

Hawkins was a key player, and performances like that from players performing in bigger roles is how Illinois got here in the first place during an injury-riddled season. It was a great response after a missed dunk could have derailed his second half.

"He's maturing, he's growing," Underwood said. "I'm not sure he would have reacted that way six games into the season."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0