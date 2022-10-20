Watch now: Chase Brown one of multiple Illinois players to earn midseason accolades

CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown has gotten the superstar treatment after his super start to the season. When he went up for his press conference on Wednesday, a background appeared with his logo on it.

That’s one part of a campaign launched by Illinois to promote Brown for individual awards. Coach Bret Bielema has campaigned for him to get attention for the Heisman, Doak Walker and other national awards.

Brown, the nation’s leader in rushing through the first seven games of the season, was named a midseason All-American by the Sporting News, the Athletic and Associated Press.

"I think it's just a reflection of the work that this team put in," Brown said. "Because without the O-line, I wouldn't be able to have the season I am right now. But it feels good. You know, a lot of people overlook Illinois in general, so to get that media recognition is important."

He wasn’t the only one to get recognition after Illinois' best start since 2011.

Nose tackle Johnny Newton and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were both named second-team midseason All-Americans by the Athletic while Newton earned honors from the Associated Press. Cornerback Quan Martin joined Brown on the Sporting News All-American team.

Newton and tackle Alex Palczewski were named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list for the top lineman in the country.

Freshman edge rusher Gabe Jacas, who has four sacks and 22 tackles, also earned some midseason accolades as a freshman All-American from the Athletic.

“Gabe walks in the door and you don’t know he’s a freshman," Walters said. "There have been times scouts will be out at practice and they’ll be like, ‘Who is that kid?’ I’m like, ‘You gotta wait a while.’"

Illini building recruiting sell

The coaching staff has been out recruiting this week with a bye on Saturday. With a 6-1 start to the season, it now has some results and examples in players like Brown, Newton and others to point to when making a pitch to prospects.

"From the pilots that we hop on the plane with to the schools that we walk into, everybody just is a lot more aware of Illinois football than ever before," Bielema said.

Bielema and the staff are hoping that can help them in future classes, especially as the signing period approaches in the winter for the 2023 class.

"I think, at this time of the year, a lot of times recruits change their minds," Bielema said. "You know, we've seen that recently in the last 24 hours where we can see people that you know, that we've had interest in and maybe they've had interest, we're just kind of a different Illinois than we were last June, so hopefully that draws people's attention."

One player that falls into that category is four-star wideout Malik Elzy from Chicago. He originally committed to Cincinnati over Illinois but told Rivals and 247sports that he had decommitted from the Bearcats on Tuesday.

McCray nearing return

Illinois running back Josh McCray has suited up but not played in the last two games, but after a bye week it looks like the back who was Brown’s understudy will finally return.

"Josh McCray looked incredible today," Bielema said. "He had a really, really good practice. He practiced yesterday, he practiced today and hopefully he'll practice tomorrow and then I think we're in the clear. We should be good to go. He looked really good today."

McCray, a bigger back than Brown at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, will give the Illini more of a power skillset and one that could potentially help some red zone deficiencies.

“Just the physicality he runs with, the momentum that he runs with, it's a different style of run than Chase," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said. "And I think he's gonna be a great complement to him."

For most of the season Reggie Love and Chase Hayden have gotten the ball behind Brown. Love has 149 yards and a touchdown this season.

"I don't want to forget about those guys as we talk about Josh, but obviously what Josh did last year, he's earned that right to be talked about in that way,” Lunney said. “We're excited to have him back because I think he can certainly bring another element to us in short yardage, red zone and open field as well."